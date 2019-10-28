Zozo Championship 2019 live blog: Tiger Woods closes in on PGA Tour history with extra holes in Japan

Tiger Woods' pursuit of history has been golf's most dominant storyline across the past two-plus decades. Sure, his chase of Jack Nicklaus and his 18 majors is most notable, but one of golf's most important records—the most PGA Tour victories of all time—has never been closer to Tiger's grasp, as he closes in on Win No. 82 on Monday morning at Japan's Narashino Country Club .

It was 8,422 days ago when Tiger earned his first tour win at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational, and Tiger's many accomplishments already reside in golf's history books. He now has a chance to tie Sam Snead's mark of 82 PGA Tour victories, as he owns a three-shot lead with seven holes to go as play resumes in the final round of the Zozo Championship on Monday morning in Japan (Sunday evening in the United States).

Hideki Matsuyama, playing in his home country in Japan's first-ever official PGA Tour event, birdied the 11th and 12th holes, to trim Tiger's lead to three shots before play was suspended after a marathon Saturday. Record-setting rainfall on Friday canceled play, forcing this Monday finish. Read below for minute-by-minute updates as Tiger resumes his final round, looking for that 82nd win.

7:58 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama misses his birdie putt at the 17th hole, which would have trimmed Tiger's lead to one stroke. Now there's a little more breathing room as Tiger plays from the fairway at 17, ahead of the par-5 closing hole.

Tiger finds the green with his approach from 174 yards with a 7-iron at 17. He would love to take a two-shot lead into the final hole, forcing Hideki to eagle the par 5 most likely.

7:52 p.m.: With driver on the 491-yard par-4 17th hole, we have a piped drive down the left-hand side of the fairway with an early recoil and tee pick-up.

Up ahead, Matsuyama hit his approach at 17 to about 15 feet, so he'll have a chance to trim Tiger's lead to one before Tiger plays to this 17th green.

For those Tiger fans who think this might be a sign of things to come, here's some more evidence:

7:44 p.m.: Tiger's speed was great on the birdie look at 16, but he appeared to pull his birdie bid, as it was two feet left of the hole the entire way.

Still, a two-hole cushion with two holes to play in pursuit of PGA Tour win No. 82.

Hideki Matsuyama does a bit of a Tiger Woods-esque recoil after a towering drive at the 17th hole. He also gave a huge fist pump as he walked in his birdie at the 16th hole, clearly showing some emotion as he pursues this victory in the first-ever official PGA Tour event in his home country.

7:40 p.m.: Oh my, right as Tiger Woods (-18) walked up to the 16th tee, Hideki Matsuyama rolls in a birdie putt to press the issue. That trims the lead back to two shots as Tiger Woods plays the difficult, 181-yard par-3 16th hole.

Just as he's done all week, Tiger plays a great iron shot, this a 7-iron, to the middle of the green. That's inside of where Matsuyama was in the group ahead of him, so he'll have another look for birdie.

7:37 p.m.: Tiger settles for a par at the 15th, missing another birdie putt inside 10 feet (after missing one at 13, too) to keep his lead at three shots. But that's a three-shot lead with three holes to play; a nice position to be in.

7:31 p.m.: From 102 yards, Tiger throws a dart at the 15th hole—he'll have about 10 feet to card another birdie, looking to extend his lead to four shots.

Tiger has played the final four holes at Narashino bogey free all week. He'll hope that trend continues en route to this potentially historic victory.

7:25 p.m.: Tiger pipes his driver on the 15th hole—it ends up in the first cut of rough but it's not a bad lie. Perhaps most importantly, that was a more aggressive cut at the ball, and there was no real discomfort from Tiger with his back there, like we saw as he walked to the 14th green.

Hideki up ahead had his approach spin way back to about 40 feet, and his birdie putt comes up short, so he will settle for par.

The lead is what it was when we started this resumption of play: Three shots over Hideki.

7:20 p.m.: And Tiger rolls in the birdie at the par-5 14th hole to extend his lead back to three shots. That is a crucial make -- he got a nice teach from Keegan Bradley on a similar line to his, and he takes advantage. It's only the second birdie at the par-5 14th hole all week for Tiger.

We might look back at the 14th hole as being crucial to Tiger solidifying this win. Hideki's short miss from about 4 feet, and Tiger's make from about 15 feet, is a big two-shot difference at a crucial time.

7:15 p.m. : Tiger's ball sat down in the right-hand rough at the par-5 14th hole, but his third shot was nicely played to about 15 feet above the hole. Tiger will have a chance for a birdie to extend his lead back to three shots.

Hideki, after the short miss at 14, has found the fairway at 15.

7:11 p.m.: Tiger's second shot was a fairway wood from about 321 yards, and he finds the right-hand rough. More importantly, it looks like the 15-time major champion was grimacing a little bit after that swing. It's a little chilly on Monday morning in Japan for this restart, and after that marathon day on Sunday, perhaps Tiger is feeling a little tight.

Thankfully for Tiger, the lead isn't as tight as it could be with Hideki missing that short birdie putt. That would've really put the pressure on Tiger...

7:09 p.m.: Oh my ... Hideki, from no more than 4 feet, misses the birdie putt. That's an incredibly fortunate break for Tiger here ... that birdie from Hideki would have trimmed Tiger's lead to one shot.

7:05 p.m.: Hideki (-15) sticks his third shot at the par-5 14th hole tight—that should be a tap-in birdie to bring Tiger's lead to just one shot. In the group behind, about a minute after Hideki's approach, Tiger pipes his driver into the middle of the fairway. That might not be quite far enough to reach the par 5 in two, but Tiger needs to find a way to birdie this hole to match Hideki.

7:01 p.m.: Tiger squanders the opportunity for the bounceback and misses the birdie look from just about 10 feet. Tiger has looked so good on the greens all week at Narashino—that's a surprising miss. He taps in for an easy par, heading to the par-5 14th hole now, where Hideki has hit a good layup ahead of him. The deficit is still two shots.

6:56 p.m.: Now playing the par-3 13th hole, Tiger Woods (-17) flights down a little 9-iron from about 160 yards and stick it about 9 feet below the hole. That would be a heckuva bounceback after the opening bogey for the 15-time major champion. That's a big-time shot from one of the greatest of all-time.

We'll be providing shot-by-shot updates of Hideki Matsuyama (-15), too, who is now just two shots back of Tiger, pursuing his first win since 2017. Hideki sprayed his tee shot wayward at the par-5 14th hole ahead of Tiger. So Hideki will have to lay up.

Some great perspective from our Daniel Rapaport, who's on the grounds at the Zozo and has watched the action all week:

6:50 p.m.: It's a dropped shot to start Tiger's Monday in pursuit of his 82nd PGA Tour title, as Tiger two-putts for bogey at the 12th hole.

The poor approach shot was the culprit, compounded by a below average bunker shot. The lead is now two over Hideki Matsuyama, who parred the par-3 13th hole.

Game on. The emotions and nerves just amped up even more. It doesn't appear as if Tiger will coast to this win at the Zozo Championship.

6:46 p.m.: Tiger's bunker shot misses the ridge where the back pin is on. It rolls another 10 feet or so back down the hill. Tiger will have outside of 30 feet to save par here to kick off this Monday restart.

6:42 p.m.: Tiger Woods will have a difficult test to start his morning on the 12th hole. Following the lucky kick off the tee, Tiger hits his approach from 211 yards pretty fat and way short of the green. It looks like it's in one of the difficult bunker complexes underneath this hole.

This could be trouble here with Hideki Matsuyama playing the par-3 13th hole, currently three back.

6:36 p.m. : Tiger's first tee shot in the Monday restart, a driver off the 12th hole, takes an opportune kick out of the rough and back into the fairway. That's huge for Tiger (-18), as he kicks off this cool morning on the 490-yard par 4.

Here's a look at the scoreboard as play gets underway:

Tiger Woods: 18-under (through 11) Hideki Matsuyama: 15-under (through 12) Rory McIlroy: 12-under (through 17) Sungjae Im: 12-under (through 14) Gary Woodland: 12-under (through 11)

6:25 p.m. (eastern) : It was a long Sunday of golf for Tiger Woods (and the entire field), but the 15-time major champion is looking somewhat fresh as he warms up before resuming on the 12th hole on Monday morning. Tiger played 29 holes before shutting it down ahead of this Monday restart, so you might expect the 43-year-old to be somewhat tight. But it looks like that surgery he had to end the year has been working wonders, as Tiger looks as fresh as he did earlier in the week.

Tiger has talked about how tough the tee shot at is at the par-4 12th hole, and that will be a crucial shot to this potential record setting victory.

