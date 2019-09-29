Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Safeway Open

Cameron Champ takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Safeway Open on Sunday. It's a nice cushion to have when you're a 24-year-old trying to live up to a reputation forged by winning your first PGA Tour title in just your ninth career PGA Tour start. After winning the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ was quickly labeled one of the tour's next big things, but the rest of his rookie season proved that success on tour isn't as easy as Champ first make it look .

It would be best, however, for Champ not to feel too relaxed with his lead. Thirteen players start the day within five strokes of the former Texas A&M star on a course at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., that tends to rewards precision over patience.

What's at stake in wine country—besides of course one of the coolest winner's trophy on the PGA Tour?

Pinterest Robert Laberge/Getty Images Kevin Tway poses with the trophy after putting in to win on a third hole sudden death playoff at the 2018 Safeway Open.

Well, the prize money is, as usual, not to shabby. The overall purse is $6.6 million with the champion pulling in $1.188 million.

Here's the prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week in California. We'll update the list after the tournament to final how much every golfer made.

Win: $1,188,000

2: $719,400

3: $455,400

4: $323,400

5: $270,600

6: $239,250

7: $222,750

8: $206,250

9: $193,050

10: $179,850

11: $166,650

12: $153,450

13: $140,250

14: $127,050

15: $120,450

16: $113,850

17: $107,250

18: $100,650

19: $94,050

20: $87,450

21: $80,850

22: $74,250

23: $68,970

24: $63,690

25: $58,410

26: $53,130

27: $51,150

28: $49,170

29: $47,190

30: $45,210

31: $43,230

32: $41,250

33: $39,270

34: $37,620

35: $35,970

36: $34,320

37: $32,670

38: $31,350

39: $30,030

40: $28,710

41: $27,390

42: $26,070

43: $24,750

44: $23,430

45: $22,110

46: $20,790

47: $19,470

48: $18,414

49: $17,490

50: $16,962

51: $16,566

52: $16,170

53: $15,906

54: $15,642

55: $15,510

56: $15,378

57: $15,246

58: $15,114

59: $14,982

60: $14,850

61: $14,718

62: $14,586

63: $14,454

64: $14,322

65: $14,190

66: $14,058

67: $13,926

