Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Safeway Open

Cameron Champ takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Safeway Open on Sunday. It's a nice cushion to have when you're a 24-year-old trying to live up to a reputation forged by winning your first PGA Tour title in just your ninth career PGA Tour start. After winning the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ was quickly labeled one of the tour's next big things, but the rest of his rookie season proved that success on tour isn't as easy as Champ first make it look.
It would be best, however, for Champ not to feel too relaxed with his lead. Thirteen players start the day within five strokes of the former Texas A&M star on a course at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., that tends to rewards precision over patience.
What's at stake in wine country—besides of course one of the coolest winner's trophy on the PGA Tour?
Well, the prize money is, as usual, not to shabby. The overall purse is $6.6 million with the champion pulling in $1.188 million.
Here's the prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week in California. We'll update the list after the tournament to final how much every golfer made.
Win: $1,188,000
2: $719,400
3: $455,400
4: $323,400
5: $270,600
6: $239,250
7: $222,750
8: $206,250
9: $193,050
10: $179,850
11: $166,650
12: $153,450
13: $140,250
14: $127,050
15: $120,450
16: $113,850
17: $107,250
18: $100,650
19: $94,050
20: $87,450
21: $80,850
22: $74,250
23: $68,970
24: $63,690
25: $58,410
26: $53,130
27: $51,150
28: $49,170
29: $47,190
30: $45,210
31: $43,230
32: $41,250
33: $39,270
34: $37,620
35: $35,970
36: $34,320
37: $32,670
38: $31,350
39: $30,030
40: $28,710
41: $27,390
42: $26,070
43: $24,750
44: $23,430
45: $22,110
46: $20,790
47: $19,470
48: $18,414
49: $17,490
50: $16,962
51: $16,566
52: $16,170
53: $15,906
54: $15,642
55: $15,510
56: $15,378
57: $15,246
58: $15,114
59: $14,982
60: $14,850
61: $14,718
62: $14,586
63: $14,454
64: $14,322
65: $14,190
66: $14,058
67: $13,926