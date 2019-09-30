Winner's Bag: Cameron Champ's equipment at the Safeway Open

Cameron Champ won his second career PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open and did so in pretty much the manner one would expect: using his considerable length off the tee to set up the rest of his game.

Champ ranked first in distance (337.1 yards), longest drive (371 yards) and strokes gained/off the tee (6.157 strokes better than the field). More importantly, when he needed it most, Champ unleashed a 369-yard laser off the 18th tee that split the fairway, eventually leading to a winning birdie after Adam Hadwin, playing in the group in front of Champ, tied him with a birdie on the same hole.

Champ uses Ping’s G410 LST driver—the company’s low-spin version of its G410 line. Champ’s driver measures 45.25 inches in length and is in the flat hosel setting. The shaft is Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 65TX.

RELATED: Cameron Champ's Power Move

Proving that he’s not just a bomber and nothing else, Champ also led the field in scrambling with his Ping Glide Forged wedges and 60-degree TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge. He also was T-7 in greens in regulation with his Ping Blueprint irons.

“I’ve always been a blade-iron guy, so I was very happy when Ping came out with these,” Champ told Golf Digest last year. “I was very excited when I got these and the feedback they provide is tremendous. When you hit a blade it’s a different feel than something with more forgiveness. It’s also a cleaner look, much thinner on top. That was what I was looking for in an iron.”

Champ also knows what he likes to look at on the greens. “I’ve always been a mallet guy,” said Champ, who used the same 34.5-inch Ping PLD Prime Tyne putter with two degrees of loft that he used to win his first event at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018. “When I was on the Web.com Tour I went back to a mallet. I’m not sure what it is, but I’ve always liked mallets better. I like more of a heavier putter. I have a long and slow-paced stroke and something with a little more weight matches up well with that. It allows me to be more consistent.”

Consistent enough to hole a nervy final putt for his second PGA Tour win in as many years.

What Cameron Champ had in the bag at the Safeway Open

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 65TX), 9 degrees

5-wood: Ping G410, 17.5 degrees

Irons (4): Ping i500; (4): Ping i210; (5-PW): Ping Blueprint

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50, 54 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne