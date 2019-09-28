Did a PGA Tour rookie spit on Tony Romo's golf ball after the former QB hit into his group? You be the judge

Golf fans found out that Tony Romo has some serious game at this week's Safeway Open as the former Dallas Cowboys star shot an impressive two-under-par 70 on Thursday . On Friday, it appears Romo learned something about his own skills as well. And one PGA Tour rookie didn't seem too pleased about it.

Romo came back to Earth during a second-round 78 that placed him six shots outside the cut line. Still, it was a valiant effort for the NFL on CBS analyst, who also managed to hit one of the best shots on Day 2 at Silverado Resort and Spa. From the fairway on the par-5 16th, Romo roped a 3-wood from 278 yards that finished five feet behind the hole. It was a spectacular deep ball for the ex-quarterback, but there was just one problem: he hit into triple coverage with the threesome of Domenic Bozzelli, Hank Lebioda, and Kristoffer Ventura still on the green. Apparently, the four-time Pro Bowler doesn't know his own strength.

Ventura, for one, appeared to be upset. In a video of Golf Channel's coverage posted to Twitter, Ventura puts no effort into avoiding standing on Romo's line while he knocks in a two-foot par putt (not that he should). But what really set Golf Twitter aflame on Friday night was what he may have done after with many believing Ventura spit on Romo's golf ball as he walked off the green. Have a look and judge for yourself:

We'll avoid breaking down the "Seinfeld" mechanics of hawking a loogie —not that there's anything wrong with that. Although, actually, even George Costanza would probably realize that sort of thing would be frowned upon (See: Garcia, Sergio spitting into the cup at Doral in 2007). But again, it's tough to tell what Ventura did as he leaned down towards Romo's golf ball. Maybe he just wanted to make sure it was properly inflated?

Anyway, spit or no spit, Ventura finished at two under to make the cut on the number in Napa, where Bryson DeChambeau (-12) leads by two shots after 36 holes. Meanwhile Romo will head to Chicago to take his seat next to Jim Nantz in the TV booth for Bears-Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Oh, and he missed his short eagle attempt. Maybe the golf gods sent him a message? Regardless, we're guessing Romo will be more careful about making sure the green is clear before hitting in his next PGA Tour start.

