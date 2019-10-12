Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Houston Open

The Houston Open returned to the PGA Tour schedule this fall, and while some were disappointed that the field was void of many high-profile players , it wasn't because of how much money was on the line. The $7.5 million purse up for grabs at the Golf Club of Houston this week matches the biggest payout of the fall season to date (The Greenbrier also had a $7.5 million prize money payout). Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will bring home $1.35 million for his effort. Only the three tour stops in Asia (CJ Cup, Zozo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions) have a bigger payday for the winner of any of the fall tournaments.

Here is the breakdown of the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the cut this week in Houston. We'll update this post with individual money for each player after the end of the tournament on Sunday.

Win: $1,350,000

2: $817,500

3: $517,500

4: $367,500

5: $307,500

6: $271,875

7: $253,125

8: $234,375

9: $219,375

10: $204,375

11: $189,375

12: $174,375

13: $159,375

14: $144,375

15: $136,875

16: $129,375

17: $121,875

18: $114,375

19: $106,875

20: $99,375

21: $91,875

22: $84,375

23: $78,375

24: $72,375

25: $66,375

26: $60,375

27: $58,125

28: $55,875

29: $53,625

30: $51,375

31: $49,125

32: $46,875

33: $44,625

34: $42,750

35: $40,875

36: $39,000

37: $37,125

38: $35,625

39: $34,125

40: $32,625

41: $31,125

42: $29,625

43: $28,125

44: $26,625

45: $25,125

46: $23,625

47: $22,125

48: $20,925

49: $19,875

50: $19,275

51: $18,825

52: $18,375

53: $18,075

54: $17,775

55: $17,625

56: $17,475

57: $17,325

58: $17,175

59: $17,025

60: $16,875

61: $16,725

62: $16,575

63: $16,425

64: $16,275

65: $16,125

66: $15,975

67: $15,825

68: $15,675

69: $15,525

70: $15,375

71: $15,225

72: $15,075

73: $14,925

74: $14,775

75: $14,625

76: $14,475

77: $14,325

78: $14,175

