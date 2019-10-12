Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Houston Open

The Houston Open returned to the PGA Tour schedule this fall, and while some were disappointed that the field was void of many high-profile players, it wasn't because of how much money was on the line. The $7.5 million purse up for grabs at the Golf Club of Houston this week matches the biggest payout of the fall season to date (The Greenbrier also had a $7.5 million prize money payout). Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will bring home $1.35 million for his effort. Only the three tour stops in Asia (CJ Cup, Zozo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions) have a bigger payday for the winner of any of the fall tournaments.
Here is the breakdown of the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the cut this week in Houston. We'll update this post with individual money for each player after the end of the tournament on Sunday.
Win: $1,350,000
2: $817,500
3: $517,500
4: $367,500
5: $307,500
6: $271,875
7: $253,125
8: $234,375
9: $219,375
10: $204,375
11: $189,375
12: $174,375
13: $159,375
14: $144,375
15: $136,875
16: $129,375
17: $121,875
18: $114,375
19: $106,875
20: $99,375
21: $91,875
22: $84,375
23: $78,375
24: $72,375
25: $66,375
26: $60,375
27: $58,125
28: $55,875
29: $53,625
30: $51,375
31: $49,125
32: $46,875
33: $44,625
34: $42,750
35: $40,875
36: $39,000
37: $37,125
38: $35,625
39: $34,125
40: $32,625
41: $31,125
42: $29,625
43: $28,125
44: $26,625
45: $25,125
46: $23,625
47: $22,125
48: $20,925
49: $19,875
50: $19,275
51: $18,825
52: $18,375
53: $18,075
54: $17,775
55: $17,625
56: $17,475
57: $17,325
58: $17,175
59: $17,025
60: $16,875
61: $16,725
62: $16,575
63: $16,425
64: $16,275
65: $16,125
66: $15,975
67: $15,825
68: $15,675
69: $15,525
70: $15,375
71: $15,225
72: $15,075
73: $14,925
74: $14,775
75: $14,625
76: $14,475
77: $14,325
78: $14,175