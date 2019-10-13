Winner's Bag: Lanto Griffin's equipment at the Houston Open

Lanto Griffin likes to play a lot when on the PGA Tour. In 2017-18 he teed it up in 26 events and so far in 2019-20 he’s played every week. The difference is, now Griffin is playing well. After four top-20 finishes to start the season, Griffin dropped a 33-foot birdie bomb on the par-3 16th hole then parred in—including a clutch six-foot comeback at the last—to gain his first PGA Tour win at the Houston Open.

The putter Griffin used to make that putt has an interesting history. In April during Masters week Griffin was playing a round at TPC Sawgrass with an old high school friend when Griffin gave his buddy’s putter a try on the practice green. Griffin, who was struggling with his stroke at the time, started making putts.

According to a story on Roanoke.com, Griffin said, “It immediately felt good. We played nine holes and I was making everything. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t think you’re getting this one back.’ He was like, ‘Take it.’ ”

SIK putters feature a “descending loft technology” where the loft changes on the face to accommodate the tendency of golfers to forward press and de-loft the club during the stroke, changing where the putt is struck on the face. For the week Griffin ranked seventh in strokes gained/putting. Griffin’s work on the greens was almost a necessity for while he averaged a strong 311.8 yards off the tee, he ranked a mediocre 54th in greens in regulation, an almost unheard of number for a tour winner. Griffin also ranked first in putts per green in regulation.

Which led to first on the leader board—with a little help from an old friend.

What Lanto Griffin had in the bag at the Houston Open

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Tiltiest 917D2 (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 70TX), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (2): Titleist U510; (4-9): Titleist T100; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: SIK Flo