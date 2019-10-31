Highlights3 hours ago

Henrik Stenson's new 3-wood is working out just fine as evidenced by this near albatross

Henrik Stenson understandably felt "sad" after dumping his famed 3-wood in September after a successful eight-year run. But unlike most people after going through a breakup—especially such a public one—the Swedish major champ has needed little time to move on and find another compatible match.

Armed with his new love Callaway at this week's WGC-HSBC Champions, Stenson hit one of Thursday's most spectacular shots on the par-5 second hole. Check out this 3-wood laser that comes close to dropping for an albatross:

Pretty sporty, huh? Stenson managed to shoot only even par over the other 17 holes and is in a tie for 26th place at two under, six shots behind Day 1 leader Haotong Li. However, Henrik was very pleased with his opening-round eagle, and pointed out that he used the 3-wood off the tee on No. 2 as well.

Aww. All that's missing is a heart emoji. Our best wishes to the happy new couple.

