Henrik Stenson's new 3-wood is working out just fine as evidenced by this near albatross

Henrik Stenson understandably felt "sad" after dumping his famed 3-wood in September after a successful eight-year run. But unlike most people after going through a breakup—especially such a public one—the Swedish major champ has needed little time to move on and find another compatible match.

RELATED: Young Henrik Stenson used to spend summers hustling kids for ice cream

Armed with his new love Callaway at this week's WGC-HSBC Champions , Stenson hit one of Thursday's most spectacular shots on the par-5 second hole. Check out this 3-wood laser that comes close to dropping for an albatross:

Pretty sporty, huh? Stenson managed to shoot only even par over the other 17 holes and is in a tie for 26th place at two under, six shots behind Day 1 leader Haotong Li . However, Henrik was very pleased with his opening-round eagle, and pointed out that he used the 3-wood off the tee on No. 2 as well.

Aww. All that's missing is a heart emoji. Our best wishes to the happy new couple.

RELATED: 18 things you should know about Henrik Stenson

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS