Henrik Stenson ‘hoping’ to play in British Open after withdrawing from this week’s Scottish Open

Henrik Stenson put forth one of the greatest performances in golf history at the 2016 Open Championship. Two years later, he’s just “hoping” to play in the sport’s oldest major.

On Monday, Stenson announced on Twitter his withdrawal from this week’s Scottish Open due to an elbow injury. But he hasn’t ruled out playing next week at Carnoustie.

Stenson is enjoying another solid season straddling the PGA Tour and European Tour. The World No. 17 finished T-6 at the U.S. Open in his previous start.

Prior to Monday’s injury news, only nine golfers had better odds to win the Open Championship than Stenson (25/1), according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Dustin Johnson (12/1) is currently the favorite.

The Open Championship is returning to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 when Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff. Stenson missed the cut that year, one of just two times he’s failed to make it to the weekend at the Open. For his career in the event, Stenson has four top-three finishes, including his epic victory over Phil Mickelson at Troon .

