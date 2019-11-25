Gronk body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Cowboys while wearing a turtleneck was A+ television

When it was first announced that Gronk would be joining FOX NFL Sunday's in-studio crew , our initial thought was a wholeheartedly sarcastic, "What could possibly go wrong?" This is a guy who never met a 69 joke he didn't want to tell, in addition to being a guy who also struggles to formulate sentences. Putting someone like that on LIVE television is a disaster waiting to happen.

On the other hand, it's also must-see TV, which Gronk has proven so far during his time as an analyst. Halftime of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots game was Gronk's finest television moment to date, and, naturally, it occurred while he was wearing the goofiest-looking turtleneck of all time. With the Patriots leading 10-6, Gronk went IN on Jerry Jones and his team for being too soft to handle the horrific weather they had to play in Foxboro, and it was absolutely hilarious:

Gronk may not be returning to the Pats this year, but he sure sounds like a guy who is still on the team. If he does ever make an NFL comeback, I think we can assume now that it won't be with the Dallas Cowboys. Let's hope he never comes back and keeps saying ridiculous things in a turtleneck for our enjoyment:

About 99.9 percent of the time, Twitter is the worst place on earth. But the other 0.01 percent of the time, like when a turtleneck-wearing Gronk is going viral for body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys on national television, there's no place I'd rather waste my time laughing. Thank you Gronk, thank you for being you.

