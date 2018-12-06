Trending
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

By
5 hours ago

LeBron James got roasted by his teammates on Wednesday for skipping the Lakers holiday party the previous night. By Wednesday night, however, all had been forgiven in Los Angeles as The King put forth a vintage performance against the Spurs. Almost as vintage as the one Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich turned in after.

RELATED: LeBron James' photographic memory will astound you

Speaking with reporters after James torched his team for 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, Pop was asked (probably for the 3,578th time) what makes LeBron so tough to guard? And he gave exactly the short, blunt, annoyed answer you'd expect from a man who has been a nightmare to in-game TV reporters throughout his career. Check it out:

Apologies to whomever asked the question, but you got POPped.

So to sum up: Pop's response? Not surprising. LeBron's performance? Not surprising. The Lakers throwing a holiday party the night before a game? A bit surprising. Then again, with such a young team, maybe that was a smart move.

RELATED: Draymond Green has a funny theory about the Cavs locker room

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

an hour ago
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

3 hours ago
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

5 hours ago
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

6 hours ago
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

a day ago
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Long Live the King

Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

December 5, 2018
Toronto Takeover

Auston Matthews scores filthy OT winner, Leafs fans go NUTS ... in Buffalo

December 5, 2018
The Grind

The final key to Tiger Woods' comeback, Brandel blasts The Match, and the best Bubba Watson

December 4, 2018
"Gotta Get Pucks Deep"

This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

December 4, 2018
Viral Videos

Bubba Watson is the latest victim of golf's best swing impressionist

December 3, 2018
Daggers

Georgia chokes away more than just the game and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

December 3, 2018
College Football

Ohio State coach makes an inspired, and spectacularly bananas, pitch for Buckeyes to be in the...

December 3, 2018
Related
The LoopThis D'Angelo Russell buzzer-beater amid a swarm of…
The LoopLonzo Ball roasts his obnoxious dad in funny Father…
The LoopLaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection