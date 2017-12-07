Golf Digest Podcast: Lexi Thompson on her challenging season and playing with the guys

If you look at the Instagram posts of LPGA standouts, you’ll see they’re enjoying their offseason with friends, on vacations, usually without any clubs in sight. They just finished a long season; they absolutely have earned some time away from the range. But if you check in on Lexi Thompson, she’s grinding in the gym and playing in another event: the QBE Shootout, a men’s tournament where she’ll be partnered with Tony Finau.

Thompson has always been considered a tough athlete, but she says the 2017 season made her even tougher. First Thompson dealt with a rules fiasco at the ANA Inspiration , then learned of her mother’s cancer diagnosis (she is now, thankfully, been given a clean bill of health), and then ended the season with a short missed putt at the CME Group Tour Championship that would’ve forced a playoff. She’s been through a lot this year, on and off the course, but she says everything has only made her want to work harder.

On the Golf Digest podcast, Thompson talks about dealing with the challenges of this year, what it’s like to play against the men, and how valuable her Solheim Cup teammate Cristie Kerr has been to her career. Tune in here:

