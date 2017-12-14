Podcast7 hours ago

The tour pro who had the best year in 2017 joined us on this week's Golf Digest podcast (Oh, and it's not Justin Thomas)

By
Julian Suri
Warren Little/Getty ImageJulian Suri of the United States celebrates victory on the 18th green during the final round of Made in Denmark at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

It’s hard to go against Justin Thomas as the pick for PGA Tour player of the year. But did he have the best year of any professional golfer in 2017? Broaden your perspective, and there’s another candidate to consider: Julian Suri.

In March, the 26-year-old New Jersey native of Indian heritage was 1,142nd on the World Ranking. After winning on the Challenge Tour and European Tour—the first golfer to do so in the same season—along with a few other fine finishes, the former Duke All-American jumped to his present spot of 62nd.

Suri joined us on the latest edition of the Golf Digest podcast to talk about his impressive—if under the radar—season. Asked about what explains his success, the Duke grad credits a swing change made with a new instructor, as well as learning how to travel better after competing for the second year overseas.

Now back in Florida for the offseason, Suri says the top items on his to-do list are to get new clubs (his former equipment sponsor, Nike, has stopped making the set he most recently played with) and buy furniture for his new apartment before departing in January for Abu Dhabi. He also took some time to discuss his life as a tour pro on the rise, tennis, cricket and his hopes for the Jacksonville Jaguars playoff campaign.

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWake Forest senior All-American to forgo final seme…
Golf News & ToursHow Sergio Garcia found happiness* - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursTony Romo loves Jim Nantz's Masters' calls just as …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection