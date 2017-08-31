Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

Scrambling for a last-minute name for your fantasy football team? Golden Tate has a suggestion:

Thanks, Golden. It’s brilliant -- albeit very obvious. Did you just think of this? No, but seriously, it’s great because it incorporates a player, a classic team nickname, and of course, a pun.

However, to really make it work, you probably need Golden Tate on your fantasy team. The Detroit Lions wide receiver, who also happens to be an avid golfer, is being taken in the fifth round of most fantasy football drafts, but you might want to reach a little to grab this human-highlight machine.

If you’re in a points-per-reception league, he’s always a solid pick. And with that built-in team name and logo, taking Tate a few picks early seems well worth it. Unless, of course, you already thought of something better.

RELATED: Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP