Gifts for Golfers: How to kickstart your holiday shopping

Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is rapidly approaching . That doesn’t mean you have to start stringing lights and baking cookies just yet, but it would be smart to start thinking about your gift-giving options this year. Who do you need to shop for? What's your budget? Thinking these things through are the first steps to not running out to the store on the eve of your holiday parties this year.

Starting to shop early has a ton of benefits: You’ll beat the crowds, stores will be fully stocked with the products you want, and you’ll even have enough time to get in-home shipping for those trickier-to-find items on your list.

Once you purchase your first round of gifts, make sure to find a good hiding spot. The back of your closet is the first place everyone looks, so be a more inventive. Perhaps among those forgotten VHS tapes behind the television or in the garage among idle yard tools?

Regardless of where you keep the gifts, be sure to keep them safe, because these gifts for golfers won’t stay wrapped for long.

__Under Armour Men’s Sweater Fleece Beanie ($30)__

A good beanie is a no-fail gift to give for the winter holidays. Great for golf or everyday wear, this knitted fleece cap repels water and maintains a high level of breathability. The inner layer is a soft brushed fleece that will keep noggins cozy through winter and beyond.

__Uther Supply Azaleas Tour Towel ($35)__

This towel will remind you that winter is temporary—and those April Azaleas aren't too far away. The vibrant print will brighten up cold weather and indoor practice sessions while the wicking microfiber fabric will clean clubs without a scratch. As a bonus, the towel has antimicrobial properties built in to reduce odor and keep things fresh.

__S'Well Standard Mouth 17 oz Water Bottle ($35)__

A quality water bottle will go over as a top-notch gift, any time of year. This vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel bottle comes in a variety of eye-catching and fun designs. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 and the triple-walled technology ensures it won't sweat.

__Samsonite Trunk Organizer ($40)__

This is a great gift for your playing partner who's trunk resembles a war zone. Help them get organized with this two-level organizer that holds up to three pairs of shoes behind a ventilated mesh door, has a top level with movable dividers and tons of mesh pockets for every little golf accessory and trinket you could think of. It's got a waterproof backing and carry handles that make it great for travel, too.

__Orange Whip Swing Trainer ($110)__

This gift is on the pricier side, but the receiver will appreciate the investment. Great for staying in golf shape during the off-season, this training aid gives feedback on the rhythm and balance of the golf swing. The weighted orange ball and flexible shaft help promote a more fluid swing and encourage the arms and body to get synchronized.

__Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler ($300)__

This is the gift that you'll see adults get as excited as the children are opening gifts. It's the cooler of every golfer's dreams. This Yeti fits perfectly into the basket of most golf carts, holds up to 20 cans and is leak-proof. It's ultra portable and company's ColdCell Insulation will keep contents cold longer.

__Nike Dri-FIT Low Cut Socks (6-pack, $22)__

Socks are a safe gift to give. They aren't necessarily the most exciting to unwrap, but the sentiment will always be appreciated. It's not recommended to make a pack of socks the main gift, but paired with a nice shirt or pair of sneakers, you can give both utility and excitement. If you are gifting socks, select a quality pair like these durable Nike socks . The alternate stitch patterns adds ventilation for a dry, comfortable wear.

__Bushnell Phantom Golf GPS ($130)__

This compact golf GPS gives simple and accurate yardages on the course. It's got easy-to-read front, center and back of green distances along with auto hole advance functionality so that you can keep all the focus on your game instead of distracting technology. There's a magnet that allows the GPS to be mounted on any metal surface, so you can secure it to your golf cart to avoid rummaging around to find it before every shot.

__Dormie Workshop Headcovers $85-$125__

Bring some fun to the bag with these cool headcovers . They're made with water and stain-resistant leather so the bright yellow on that pineapple headcover won't dull before season starts and each is designed to fit most modern, oversized driver club heads to ensure the perfect fit.

__Adidas Men's Climaproof Golf Rain Jacket ($150)__

A good rain jacket will always be a cherished gift, especially after such a wet season. This jacket has seam-sealing to keep water out and a mesh lining for an ultra-breathable wear. The relaxed fit is comfortable without seeming baggy and side-body details are extra flattering.

