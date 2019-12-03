Get up to 50-percent off Golf Digest SELECT products

For unique and thoughtful gift ideas for the golfer in your life , Golf Digest SELECT has a collection that'll impress. The line features collaborative golf products designed with some of the coolest brands in golf. From bold Imperial hats to gallery-worthy Lie + Loft prints, there's something for everyone on your list this holiday season. And for a limited time, select styles are on sale and come with free shipping. Shop the deals now at select.golfdigest.com.

Palm Golf Co. Towels

Snag 50-percent off these unique golf towels. The designs on these cotton towels came from the archives of Golf Digest. The Big Cat Golf Towel (top) features the first article written about Tiger Woods in the pages of Golf Digest, when the star was just 5 years old. The Caddy Golf Towel (left) has a retro design adorned with the first Golf Digest logo, dating back to the early 1950s. Last but not least, the Arnold Palmer Golf Towel (right) has a print inspired by the November 2016 issue of Golf Digest honoring Palmer's legacy. Each towel comes with a clip that'll secure to your golf bag and a club-safe material to keep your equipment clean and scratch-free.

BUY BIG CAT GOLF TOWEL NOW: $19 (was $33)

BUY CADDY GOLF TOWEL NOW: $19 (was $33)

BUY ARNOLD PALMER GOLF TOWEL NOW: $19 (was $33)

Needle Golf 'Good, Good?' Putter Headcovers

These hand-stitched needlepoint headcovers are one-of-a-kind and will encourage confidence on the greens. Both the blade- and mallet-style covers have magnetic closures and a soft fleece lining. The limited-edition covers are 20-percent off, while supplies last.

BUY BLADE PUTTER COVER NOW: $85 (was $105)

BUY MALLET PUTTER COVER NOW: $92 (was $115)

Lie + Loft Prints

Decorate in throwback golf style with these vintage prints featuring various covers of past Golf Digest issues. From a young Seve Ballesteros to Jack Nicklaus in his prime, these images are vibrant and beautiful, made with 100 percent cotton rag.

BUY LEE TREVINO PRINT NOW: $44 (was $55)

BUY SEVE BALLESTEROS PRINT NOW: $44 (was $55)

BUY ARNOLD PALMER PRINT NOW: $60 (was $75)

BUY BEN HOGAN PRINT NOW: $60 (was $75)

BUY CYRESS POINT PRINT NOW: $60 (was $75)

BUY JACK NICKLAUS PRINT NOW: $60 (was $75)

Crab & Cleek Flagstick Golf Valuables Pouches

Keep your valuables safe with a weather-proof bag made from the same material as golf flags. The bags are large enough to fit a phone, wallet and anything else you need to store during your round—and 40-percent off for the holidays.

BUY NOW: $42.50 (was $63)

Imperial The Instructor Performance Cap

This cap will keep you stylish and ready to play. Covered with age-old instruction tips and made with a lightweight, breathable material, this hat makes a great stocking-stuffer for the holidays.

BUY NOW: $15 (was $35)

Foray Golf Women's Vintage Print Bomber Jacket

Combining vintage design and modern performance elements, this neoprene jacket is made with a swing-ready four-way stretch material and a contour fit that'll look great on anyone.

BUY NOW: $141 (was $235)

Shop the entire collection at select.golfdigest.com

