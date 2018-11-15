Georgia's golf program just owned Georgia Tech's golf program (On Twitter)

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry will experience its yearly frenzied peak next Saturday on the football field, but the two schools also take their golf very seriously. And on Thursday, the Bulldogs managed a big win over their in-state foes without even meeting on the course.

With the PGA Tour at Sea Island this week for the RSM Classic , it's no surprise the field is loaded with former collegiate players from Georgia. That prompted Georgia Tech to boast on Twitter about all the Yellow Jackets teeing it up:

Eight players is an impressive list to be sure, but saying stuff like "NO WAY any school has more alumni in the field," really opens you up to a retort if that's actually not true. And Georgia's Twitter handle didn't miss this opportunity, firing off this response:

Boom. Owned. You don't have to be a math major to know that 10 is more than 8. And then the college's main Twitter handle piled on:

Georgia Tech, however, is in position to get the final laugh this season. The Yellow Jackets are No. 3 in the latest coaches poll, while the Bulldogs are No. 19. We don't expect the Twitter barbs to stop anytime soon.

