Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play man Gary Thorne has had himself quite a week behind the mic. Unfortunately, he has the opposing team to thank for that.

It all began on Monday, when the red-hot New York Yankees rolled into Camden Yards and infielder Gleyber Torres stepped to the plate in the top of the second inning. At that point, Torres had hit eight homers on the season, SIX of which came against the Orioles. Even with this knowledge, Baltimore pitcher Andrew Cashner lobbed this 75-mph meatball over the middle of the plate that Torres sent to the moon for his seventh of the season against the O's. Thorne was fed the hell up:

This was the original viral clip of the week from Thorne. Little did he know the Yanks were just getting started. Torres hit another home later that game, which the Yankees came back to win 10-7 on a three-run Gary Sanchez Homer in the top of the ninth. The following night, Sanchez got the game rolling with another three-run shot to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. Outfielder Clint Frazier added two more homers that night in an 11-4 Bronx Bombers victory. This gave NYY six homers in the first two games of the series. That's a lot.

On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada and DJ LeMahieu hit a pair of two-run homers in the top of the second inning. With the score already 4-0, Baltimore decided to pitch to Torres anyway. Reminder: Torres already had hit 8 billion homers off the O's this season. Let's check in on Gary Thorne:

Poor guy didn't even know what to say anymore. An inning later, Gary Sanchez blasted another. "Mercy, mercy," said Thorne:

The very next inning .... you guessed it! Another homer from Torres! This time, Thorne sounded like he fell out of his chair:

For some dumb, nerdy, analytical reason, or just because Yankees manager Aaron Boone started to feel bad, both Sanchez and Torres were given a rest day on Thursday for the final game of the four-game set. If you thought that was going to stop the Yankees from smashing homers and crushing Gary Thorne's soul, you were sorely mistaken. Here's Frazier hitting his third of the series, and sixth against the Orioles on the year. Thorne just sounded straight up depressed on this one:

"Annd, of course." Sheesh. #PrayForGaryThorne. It's going to be a looooooooong year in Baltimore.

