Trending
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

By
an hour ago

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play man Gary Thorne has had himself quite a week behind the mic. Unfortunately, he has the opposing team to thank for that.

It all began on Monday, when the red-hot New York Yankees rolled into Camden Yards and infielder Gleyber Torres stepped to the plate in the top of the second inning. At that point, Torres had hit eight homers on the season, SIX of which came against the Orioles. Even with this knowledge, Baltimore pitcher Andrew Cashner lobbed this 75-mph meatball over the middle of the plate that Torres sent to the moon for his seventh of the season against the O's. Thorne was fed the hell up:

This was the original viral clip of the week from Thorne. Little did he know the Yanks were just getting started. Torres hit another home later that game, which the Yankees came back to win 10-7 on a three-run Gary Sanchez Homer in the top of the ninth. The following night, Sanchez got the game rolling with another three-run shot to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. Outfielder Clint Frazier added two more homers that night in an 11-4 Bronx Bombers victory. This gave NYY six homers in the first two games of the series. That's a lot.

RELATED: The Orioles infield made one of the most embarrassing plays in baseball history

On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada and DJ LeMahieu hit a pair of two-run homers in the top of the second inning. With the score already 4-0, Baltimore decided to pitch to Torres anyway. Reminder: Torres already had hit 8 billion homers off the O's this season. Let's check in on Gary Thorne:

Poor guy didn't even know what to say anymore. An inning later, Gary Sanchez blasted another. "Mercy, mercy," said Thorne:

The very next inning .... you guessed it! Another homer from Torres! This time, Thorne sounded like he fell out of his chair:

For some dumb, nerdy, analytical reason, or just because Yankees manager Aaron Boone started to feel bad, both Sanchez and Torres were given a rest day on Thursday for the final game of the four-game set. If you thought that was going to stop the Yankees from smashing homers and crushing Gary Thorne's soul, you were sorely mistaken. Here's Frazier hitting his third of the series, and sixth against the Orioles on the year. Thorne just sounded straight up depressed on this one:

"Annd, of course." Sheesh. #PrayForGaryThorne. It's going to be a looooooooong year in Baltimore.

RELATED: Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

MORE FROM THE LOOP
18

Peyton Manning torments Andy Roddick with videos of him walking nine at Sweetens Cove

27 minutes ago
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

an hour ago
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

3 hours ago
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

3 hours ago
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

4 hours ago
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

6 hours ago
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

May 22, 2019
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Gambling

Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, to...

May 21, 2019
Well Played

Dustin Johnson gave a priceless response when asked about completing "the runner-up Grand...

May 21, 2019
Boomer Sooner

Oklahoma Sooners fan stuck in traffic sneaks Texas dig into hilarious roadside interview

May 21, 2019
Delete This

The Wall Street Journal checks in with the worst tweet of 2019 regarding the Warriors dynasty

May 21, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's tough love, Dustin Johnson's miscalculation(s), and the tour pro who had the...

May 21, 2019
Phrasing

Jeff Van Gundy delivers all-time "phrasing" fail during Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

May 21, 2019
Twinning

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones were separated at birth and now it all makes sense

May 21, 2019
Cringe City

ESPN softball announcers serve up big ol' matzo ball

May 20, 2019
Related
The LoopGiancarlo Stanton answers the boos with hardest hit…
The LoopLogan Morrison, who essentially called Yankees fans…
The LoopNew York Yankees stud SMASHES homer over scoreboard…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection