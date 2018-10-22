Trending
Must Be Nice

Gambler wins crazy 10-game parlay on buzzer-beater, turns $2 into $1,237

By
an hour ago

The best game of opening week of the NBA season was a Friday night barnburner between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. It also helped one lucky gambler win an incredible 10-leg parlay.

RELATED: This absurd shot is proof no one is beating the Warriors this season

The mystery person combined picks from a slate of NBA and college football games on a $2 ticket, but after connecting on his first eight (To the non-degenerate gamblers out there, to win a parlay, you need to get EVERY pick right), he/she still needed two outcomes in Warriors-Jazz: Over 217.5 points and the Warriors winning. Our wagering hero didn't have to sweat out the first one, but the second one came down to the final play(s) and looked like a loser when Kevin Durant rimmed out the go-ahead shot. But Jonas Jerebko's (Seriously, how loaded are the Warriors? It never ends with this team!) tip-in to beat the buzzer provided Golden State with a stunning 124-123 win:

And if you think the Warriors' winning celebration was wild, imagine how the person holding this ticket reacted:

How's that for a return on investment? Turning $2 into $1,237.70 is nothing short of a miracle.

RELATED: Kawhi Leonard palming his own dunk defies physics

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Must Be Nice

Gambler wins crazy 10-game parlay on buzzer-beater, turns $2 into $1,237

an hour ago
Great Catches

San Jose Sharks fan snags flying puck with, uh, well, you know

3 hours ago
Halloween Costume Ideas

Pat McAfee dressed up as a 70-year-old man and drilled some field goals for cancer research

7 hours ago
Melissa Gets Marcia'ed

NFL reporter takes football to the face while she's delivering on-air sideline report, takes a...

8 hours ago
Gambling

The Los Angeles Rams emerge as BIG favorites to win the Super Bowl

8 hours ago
Daggers

The 7 worst, Andy-Reid-hates-us-all bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

8 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The New England Patriots are a sucker punch to the solar plexus of goodness

8 hours ago
Movie Magic

Newly announced Hall-of-Fame golfer Jan Stephenson says Margot Robbie wants to play her in a...

October 21, 2018
Highlights

Delaware kick returner trucks defender so hard that everyone freezes up, leading to wild TD

October 21, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

October 21, 2018
Snow Bowl

This botched punt in the snow from the Wisconsin-Illinois game is the most Big Ten play ever

October 20, 2018
Hidden Talents

Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

October 19, 2018
The Loop

Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

October 19, 2018
Memory Lane

Courtesy cars at the Masters have come a long way from this hideous station wagon

October 19, 2018
Wait, What?

Watch Kawhi Leonard dunk the ball, then palm it before it hits the ground in this mesmerizing...

October 19, 2018
Gambling

An anonymous Vegas gambler with a fitting nickname has made a killing betting against Rutgers...

October 19, 2018
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

October 19, 2018
Highlights

LeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off nearly brought the roof down in Portland

October 19, 2018
Related
The LoopStephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court …
The LoopThe Hamptons house Kevin Durant rented to change th…
The LoopWatch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection