Gambler wins crazy 10-game parlay on buzzer-beater, turns $2 into $1,237

The best game of opening week of the NBA season was a Friday night barnburner between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. It also helped one lucky gambler win an incredible 10-leg parlay.

The mystery person combined picks from a slate of NBA and college football games on a $2 ticket, but after connecting on his first eight (To the non-degenerate gamblers out there, to win a parlay, you need to get EVERY pick right), he/she still needed two outcomes in Warriors-Jazz: Over 217.5 points and the Warriors winning. Our wagering hero didn't have to sweat out the first one, but the second one came down to the final play(s) and looked like a loser when Kevin Durant rimmed out the go-ahead shot. But Jonas Jerebko's (Seriously, how loaded are the Warriors? It never ends with this team!) tip-in to beat the buzzer provided Golden State with a stunning 124-123 win:

And if you think the Warriors' winning celebration was wild, imagine how the person holding this ticket reacted:

How's that for a return on investment? Turning $2 into $1,237.70 is nothing short of a miracle.

