Freddie Freeman taking his three-year-old son deep is the video we all need this Monday

28 minutes ago

As you and yours (hopefully) hunker down for another week of Coronavirus quarantine (Seriously, let's do this, people), here's a cute video to remind you of what awaits on the other side: SPORTS! Specifically, the Major League Baseball season. At some point. We think.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman sees trick-or-treater dressed up as him

Anyway, Freddie Freeman is staying sharp during his break. The Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star hit a career-high 38 dingers last season. And by the looks of it, that power stroke is already in mid-season form. Watch as he takes his three-year-old son Charlie DEEP in their backyard:

Hey, the kid's got to learn not to leave pitches up in the zone at some point, right? May as well be from his dad.

Also, kudos to Freddie's wife, Chelsea, for her continued video skills. In October, she captured an adorable clip of Freddie coming across a kid dressed up as him for Halloween.

Keep that camera running, Chelsea. We need stuff like this more than ever now.

RELATED: Andruw Jones wasn't thrilled with his son's epic bat flip

Golf News & ToursThe last days of Bobby Jones - Golf Digest
The LoopFreddie Freeman taking his three-year-old son deep …
Golf News & ToursFor Korn Ferry Tour members, the harsh economic rea…
