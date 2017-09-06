Trending
Annoying Football Texts

Football season is here, so we're pestering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport with texts

By
20 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Thearon W. Henderson

We don't pay an obsessive amount of attention to the NFL, but we envy those who do. More importantly, as we head into another fantasy football season, we rely on the expertise of news junkies whose livings are made following the endless stream of waiver drafts, strained hamstrings and appeals court decisions that dot the NFL landscape. Wouldn't it be awesome if one of those people were at our fingertips, at all hours, responding to our most inane query? That's where Ian Rapoport comes in.

As an NFL Network reporter, Ian Rapoport is among the game's most dogged information hounds, a dynamo on Twitter with 1.38 million followers (@RapSheet), and the rare person who can get away asking 350-pound linemen about the state of their groins and not get punched in the face. And speaking of blows to the head, he's not afraid to play hurt, as evidenced here.

Anyway, with the NFL season debuting tonight and with Ian contractually obligated to always be within two feet of his iPhone, we figured the best way to stay up on latest goings on is to pepper him with the occasional text, and share what we've learned. Thus, we bring you the first weekly installment of Annoying Football Texts with Ian Rapoport™️.

For starters, we wanted to get a better sense of Ian's whirlwind existence:

This prompted an important follow-up:

Then came the question of what exactly has been dominating his August:

And then came a discussion of the league's other deeply divisive story:

And finally, a personal appeal:

Related: NFL Week 1 features some incredibly bad quarterback matchups

Related: The Chargers' new kicker is their most exciting player

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

19 hours ago
Annoying Football Texts

Football season is here, so we're pestering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport with texts

20 hours ago
Tour Life

European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

21 hours ago
99 Red Balloons

Thanks to ‘IT’, some creep is tying up red balloons all over this small town

a day ago
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

a day ago
Avid Fans

This Philadelphia 76ers-themed corn maze is a sight to behold

a day ago
Job Security

Most 'Star Wars' directors have been fired by Lucasfilm

September 6, 2017
Avid Golfers

These photos of golfers playing on as an Oregon wildfire rages nearby are absolutely nuts

September 6, 2017
Media

Popular New York sports radio personality Craig Carton arrested by FBI

September 6, 2017
DIY Projects

9 creative ways to use your clubs around the house

September 6, 2017
Same old, same old

A rundown of all the times Boston has been caught cheating

September 5, 2017
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius...

September 5, 2017
Avert Your Eyes

NFL week 1 features some incredibly bad QB matchups, let's break them down

September 5, 2017
Back To School Problems

How to pack a school lunch for your child who doesn't eat food

September 5, 2017
Kickin' It

Crazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is the most exciting player on the Chargers

September 5, 2017
The Grind

Stacy Lewis' charitable win, Justin Thomas' impressive playoff push, and introducing the PGA...

September 5, 2017
Now This Is Multitasking

Watch this NBC cameraman show amazing reflexes to avoid getting smacked with a golf ball

September 4, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jim Flick
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection