Trending
Money Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather really needs you to be impressed by his new $18 million dollar watch

By
an hour ago

The only thing Floyd Mayweather likes more than Floyd Mayweather is money. Every time Floyd gets bored or lonely or insecure, he can be found on Instagram, posting receipts for shit he bought in a futile attempt to fill the void where his soul should be. Whether that's the $100,000 chinchilla fur coat he wore to the Super Bowl or the $23,000-per-night suite he's been cooling his heels in over in Hong Kong, Floyd goes to great lengths to make sure everyone knows not only what he's got, but how much it cost. Of all his obscene displays of wealth, however, his latest may just be his craziest:

Loading

View on Instagram

That's Jacob & Co.'s so called Billionaire Watch. It features a manual-wound skeleton tourbillon, a 72-hour power reserve, and a whopping 260 carats of Emerald-cut diamonds adorning everything from the crown to case. It's not subtle, it's not supposed to be, and it costs a whopping $18 million dollars. You can buy a house in Beverly Hills for less, which is fine with Mayweather, because he already has one of those.

Now, there's nothing wrong with having or making money—and Mayweather made a lot of it last year, clearing close to $300 million from his bout with Conor McGregor. That said, if you're gonna drop $18 million on a watch, it better not be this butt-ass ugly. Next time, just pop for Paul Newman's personal 1968 Rolex Daytona. That, Mr. Money Mayweather, is real swag.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Money Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather really needs you to be impressed by his new $18 million dollar watch

an hour ago
NBA

The reviews for "Uncle Drew" are in and they're...surprisingly not bad?

2 hours ago
Dreamzzzz

These are some common golf-related nightmares, according to the Internet

3 hours ago
Hallelujah!

Our faith in humanity is restored with all three contestants on Jeopardy! getting this final...

3 hours ago
Well Played

Richard Jefferson "ends friendship" with LeBron James to avoid free agency questions

21 hours ago
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

a day ago
Golf Pads

Billionaire dad of tour pro lists mansion with hockey rink for nearly $100 million

June 27, 2018
Bro Hugs

Tiger and former caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan hug it out on the range, hearts melt everywhere

June 27, 2018
2018 World Cup

The internet is convinced a 1997 'Simpsons' episode may have already predicted the World Cup

June 27, 2018
Viral Videos

Aaron Judge plays catch with young Yankees fan during game in late All-Star starter bid

June 27, 2018
Amazing Detail

MLB pitcher Archie Bradley tells the story of how he—literally—sh*t his pants on his way to...

June 27, 2018
Never Too Early

A way-too-early look at the 11 best college football games of 2018

June 26, 2018
If This Van's Rocking...

Despite an $84 million dollar contract, Kirk Cousins is still living that van life

June 26, 2018
That's Got To Hurt

This brutal women's MMA knockout will have you popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs

June 26, 2018
The Grind

Greg Norman gets naked, Phil Mickelson jumps into the dessert business, and a new favorite...

June 26, 2018
NBA

James Harden accepted his MVP award in a cow outfit, for some reason

June 26, 2018
Well Played

Bride buys LSU-loving husband groom's cake of his dreams -- except for one subtle dagger

June 25, 2018
Golf

90-year-old selling collection of 70,000 golf balls for charity

June 25, 2018
Related
The LoopFloyd Mayweather’s new Beverly Hills mansion is jus…
The LoopFloyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor conjures memor…
The LoopOK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection