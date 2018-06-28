Floyd Mayweather really needs you to be impressed by his new $18 million dollar watch

The only thing Floyd Mayweather likes more than Floyd Mayweather is money. Every time Floyd gets bored or lonely or insecure, he can be found on Instagram, posting receipts for shit he bought in a futile attempt to fill the void where his soul should be. Whether that's the $100,000 chinchilla fur coat he wore to the Super Bowl or the $23,000-per-night suite he's been cooling his heels in over in Hong Kong, Floyd goes to great lengths to make sure everyone knows not only what he's got, but how much it cost. Of all his obscene displays of wealth, however, his latest may just be his craziest:

Loading View on Instagram

That's Jacob & Co.'s so called Billionaire Watch . It features a manual-wound skeleton tourbillon, a 72-hour power reserve, and a whopping 260 carats of Emerald-cut diamonds adorning everything from the crown to case. It's not subtle, it's not supposed to be, and it costs a whopping $18 million dollars. You can buy a house in Beverly Hills for less, which is fine with Mayweather, because he already has one of those .

Now, there's nothing wrong with having or making money—and Mayweather made a lot of it last year, clearing close to $300 million from his bout with Conor McGregor. That said, if you're gonna drop $18 million on a watch, it better not be this butt-ass ugly. Next time, just pop for Paul Newman's personal 1968 Rolex Daytona . That, Mr. Money Mayweather, is real swag.