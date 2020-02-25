Trending
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

By
2 hours ago
THE NORTHERN TRUST - FInal Round
Stan Badz

We see tricks shots of all shapes and sizes here at this little corner of Golf Digest where cursing is mostly permitted. Big trick shots and small trick shots. Curvy trick shots and straight trick shots. Well-behaved trick shots and trick shots that jump up and bite you on the hand. You name it, we've seen it, from Jenga to Dominic Toretto-inspired golf cart chip-ins. But never, and we mean NEVER, have we seen something quite like this. Phil, eat your heart out, buddy.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Phil Mickelson goes next-level Phil Mickelson, plays flop shot OVER a hospitality stand at Riviera's 18th hole

Goodness gracious. This is the Big Bang of flop shots—the flop shot from which all other flop shots whence wriggled. This is a satellite-dinging, F16-scrambling, FAA violation of a flop shot. This is the kind of flop shot that gives Houston problems. Our boy Russell here lobs it over an honest-to-goodness telephone pole at Coeur d’Alene, which we assume just got telephone poles last week. He does it from maybe four feet away and still clears the top by a good six or seven feet. If we didn't want to believe so bad, we'd maybe even question its validity, but let's keep this above the belt, shall we?

So kudos to Russell for this mind- and physics-bending beauty. It takes a hell of a lot to make Phil look terrestrial, but this just about does it. As for this poor soul? Not so much. Not so much, indeed.

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

2 hours ago
Ummm, OK

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say...

3 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf...

4 hours ago
Mad Max

Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

4 hours ago
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after...

5 hours ago
Tasty Treats

Tiger Woods might bring back an extremely popular dessert for the Masters Champions Dinner

5 hours ago
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

February 24, 2020
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

February 24, 2020
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

February 24, 2020
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

February 24, 2020
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

February 24, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

February 24, 2020
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Bagel Boss 2.0

Shortest player in NHL picks (and wins) fight against guy who can ride all the rides at Disney...

February 21, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy's "stock" yardages this week in Mexico City will blow your mind

February 21, 2020
Make It Stop

Big Papi scores big L with ten trillionth terrible Astros take

February 20, 2020
Related
Golf News & Tours2020 Honda Classic tee times, viewer's guide - Golf…
The LoopFeast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flo…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods says best part of 2019 Masters win rema…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved