Father levels son's wrestling opponent mid-match, might be out of jail in time for travel baseball season

I have no idea what it's like to be a parent. I don't understand the sense of responsibility, I don't understand the unconditional love or genetic bond, and I sure as hell don't understand the deranged levels of protectiveness. But I can tell you this: If I should ever sire an heir, I will know better than to sprint headlong into the sternum of their high-school wrestling opponent mid-match just because they pulled off an illegal move on my overmatched offspring. I know this because I have seen it and can tell you, without hesitation, that it is a very, VERY bad idea:

That's North Carolina father Bobby Lee Jones (of no relation to Tommy), who unleashed the Roman Reigns spear on a teenager in front of the entire school district this weekend. According to WGHP , the incident sparked off when the referee called an illegal move on the soon-to-be victim, but unsatisfied with that show of justice, Jones took matters to the mat. When the dust settled, the 54-year-old father was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, cooling his heels at Carrbus County Jail until he posted the $1,000 bond.

Needless to say, Bobby Lee will be feeling the legal bruises of his wrestling wrath for awhile, but you can't fault the form from the Harrisburg Hammer. Terry Tate Office Linebacker-esque, if we may be so bold.

