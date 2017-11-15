Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Ollie Schniederjans get his first PGA Tour win at the last official event of 2017?

And then there was one. The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort is the final official event of the PGA Tour calendar, meaning it's also our final fantasy golf podcast of the year. Please, no tears. There's no crying in fantasy golf! Well, unless you drafted Rory McIlroy first in this past year's draft. . . Sorry, give me a minute. . . Anyway, Joel Beall joined me one last time in 2017 to discuss postseason golf formats, whether Rickie Fowler should win more, and of course, this week’s fantasy picks. Please have a listen.

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome in Sea Island:

Charles Howell: I'm continuing to ride CH3, who comes in off three consecutive top 20s, including a T-4 last week in Mexico. And three top 10s plus a T-13 in this event give no indication he won’t be cashing another nice check.

Ollie Schniederjans: There’s no sign of a sophomore slump for this impressive rookie last year. The Georgia Tech product returns to the Peach State with three straight top 25s to start the season, and he finished T-6 in his Sea Island debut last year. And if the wind blows, we might even see him go to that stocking cap he showed off in South Korea. He finished T-19 that week proving he can play well covering up that beautiful head of hair.

Webb Simpson: In 20 official career rounds at Sea Island, Simpson has never shot worse than a 71. Webb has yet to win this event, but he lost in a playoff to Ben Crane in 2011. And these days, you can basically pencil him in for at least a top-20 finish every week.

Zach Johnson: After a rough start to 2017, ZJ picked it up in the summer, starting with that runner up at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and a decent showing at the Open. Johnson has played surprisingly poor in this annual home game with no top 10s in seven starts, but we’re leaning more on his recent decent form (T-13 at the Safeway Classic, T-23 at the OHL Classic). And with the two-time major champ currently No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’s got added motivation to remain in that precious top 50 by year’s end.

Just missed: Patton Kizzire and Kevin Kisner.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: There is no Yahoo! fantasy golf in the fall. Apparently, Yahoo! isn't a big fan of the PGA Tour's wrap-around schedule.

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Ollie Schiederjans.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

