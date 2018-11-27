Trending
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

By
7 hours ago

I don't bet on sports. Many of my colleagues do. It seems fun and occasionally gratifying. Some delusional part of me even thinks I might be good at it. But I don't because I never, ever want to be this guy; screaming "NOOO!" like a bookie now owns my house because Hawaii basketball missed a garbage time lay-up in the DirectTV Wooden Legacy semifinal against Seton Hall. Never. Ever.

That said, I'm glad somebody is this guy, because this is far and away the funniest sports soundbite you'll hear this week. The arena is half full with friends and family and here is one dude in the nosebleeds running FanDuel off the hot dog stand WiFi while clutching a pocket full of dreams (and pony tickets). When it all goes down the drain—as it will when you're putting actual U.S. currency on HAWAII FREAKING BASKETBALL—he can't help but scream like Brad Pitt opening a cardboard box. It's just a reflex, the same as breathing and putting $50 on red, but man what a hell of a reflex.

RELATED: The Texas A&M-LSU travesty and the rest of the worst bad beats from Thanksgiving weekend

Needless to say, we hope this guy is OK. We hope he can still put gifts under the tree and afford a bus ticket back to Carson City. But let this be a lesson, kids (and grown-ass adults): If you're going to let it ride, do it from the comfort of your Rent-A-Center couch, because you never know where, when, or by whom you're going to get burned.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

The best dunker in the world might be this middle school. . . science teacher?

7 hours ago
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

7 hours ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's $9 million haul, Jordan Spieth's competing wedding, and the legend of Ho-sung...

10 hours ago
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding on...

10 hours ago
Detroit Blues

'Jeopardy!' skewers poor, sad, hapless, helpless Detroit Lions

11 hours ago
All The Details

In case you wanted to know Ho-sung Choi's blood type, the Japan Golf Tour's website has you...

12 hours ago
Bachelor Parties

An anatomy of Jordan Spieth's bachelor party/curling outing/wait what?

November 26, 2018
Daggers

The Texas A&M-LSU travesty and the rest of the worst bad beats from Thanksgiving weekend

November 26, 2018
Grandpa Strength

Vikings grandpa puts Packers punk in headlock, is Green Bay's season in a nutshell

November 26, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA's Western Conference is a brutal, riveting war of attrition

November 26, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Packers in danger of doing something they haven't done in...

November 26, 2018
Must-See Swing

Ho-sung Choi (and his electric golf swing) is back in the news, this time for winning a Japan...

November 25, 2018
Curing Charles?

Did Charles Barkley miraculously cure his swing yips?

November 24, 2018
All The Buzz

Tiger vs. Phil: Judging by the Twitter reaction, everyone and their mother is watching "The...

November 23, 2018
Have Another One

Tiger vs. Phil: The ultimate, fall-asleep-by-8-pm drinking game for "The Match"

November 22, 2018
Good Days

Tour pro says he won't wash his hand after meeting Tiger Woods and breaking course record

November 22, 2018
Freezing Cold Takes

Jay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a college team could beat a pro team (HINT: It's...

November 21, 2018
Gobble, Gobble

Golf's biggest turkeys of 2018

November 21, 2018
Related
The LoopThe Eagles give the middle finger to America and th…
The LoopWatch: Gambler loses out on more than half a millio…
The LoopLSU sitting on the one-yard line as a 13-point favo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection