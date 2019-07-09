The Leading Edge41 minutes ago

Michael Breed: The two things you need to escape the sand

Bunker play the easy way
By
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr.

Here's your greenside sand lesson in two words: speed and bounce. Splashing a ball out of a bunker takes more power than you might think—that's the speed part. And to use that speed effectively, the club has to slide through the sand without getting stuck—that's the bounce. Focus on a few keys.

First, grip the handle more in your fingers than your palms. This will help you hinge your wrists on the backswing—notice I have a full wrist set by halfway back (above). I can use that lever to generate speed quickly.

Second, lower the handle at address, feeling more bend in your wrists. When your hands are low, the heel of the club is more exposed, and that helps the clubhead glide through at a consistent depth. Setting the hands higher raises the heel and can cause the toe to dig, which stops the swing short.

Third, stay centered as you go back, and then swing to the left through impact. To maintain the club's bounce, don't let the shaft rotate counterclockwise as you swing through. Your trail hand should stay under the shaft, the knuckles on your lead hand pointing up. Use these keys to hit quality bunker shots.

RELATED: Michael Breed's Playbook to Better Golf

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction from Michael Breed and our other great instructors

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionMichael Breed: The two things you need to escape th…
The LoopIntergalactic supervillain Tom Brady cooks up new e…
Golf News & ToursWomen's British Open purse increases by nearly 40 p…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection