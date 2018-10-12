Michael Breed's Playbook

3

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

22

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

ABOUT

Imagine if an NFL team spent entire practices running one play over and over again and then went out expecting to win. That’s what a lot of amateur golfers do: They practice hitting their favorite club or two on the range, get in some kind of groove, then head out to play. When things don’t go so well, they can’t believe it. “I was hitting it pure on the range.”

As an instructor, Michael Breed is tired of seeing this scenario play out, so he created “Michael Breed’s Playbook,” our newest video series on Golf Digest Schools. In three extended video lessons, Michael discusses how to practice in ways that set you up for success when you play. In each video, he starts on the course, discussing the shots and situations you face during rounds. Then, he moves to the practice area and demonstrates what you can work on to create real improvement when you get back on the course. You’ll learn the keys to handling a variety of greenside shots, driving the ball longer and straighter and making more putts.

Like coaches and athletes in other sports, golfers would benefit from organizing their practice and connecting it to what they want to do when they play. Follow Michael’s practice prescription, and you’ll get more out of your range time—and more out of your game.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 Short Game

2 Driving

3 Putting

INSTRUCTOR

Michael Breed

Golf Digest Chief Digital Instructor

