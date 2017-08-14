Trending
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival Red Sox

By
an hour ago

In theory, each of the 162 games in Major League Baseball's regular season hold the same importance to a team. But on Sunday night, the New York Yankees suffered one of those defeats that feels like a 10-game losing streak all by itself.

RELATED: Watch a Dodgers prospect hit the craziest home run you've ever seen

The Yankees held a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning over the rival Red Sox in a pivotal game for the A.L. East standings. They had their closer, Aroldis Chapman, a man who throws a baseball harder than anyone in history, on the mound. And at the plate was a 20-year-old lefty named Rafael Devers. Although Devers is a big-time prospect, we mention that he's a lefty because no lefty had hit a home run off the left-handed flamethrower Chapman in more than six years. At least, until Sunday night when Devers did this to a 103(!)-mile-per-hour fastball:

Devers' blast broke the record for the fastest pitch (Technically, it was only 102.8 MPH) ever hit for a home run, and Boston went onto win in the 10th inning to take the series and move 5.5 games in front in the standings. The incredible highlight was seen by millions, but maybe just as many people will see this seflie reaction video posted by a Yankess fan, who quickly went from jubilant to stunned as Devers took Chapman deep -- and has been mocked constantly since:

Not to sound like an old fart, but can't anyone just witness something without documenting it anymore? Can't we just live for two seconds without whipping out our cell phones? Sorry, bud, but you brought this on yourself.

RELATED: Masters hero throws out 1st pitch at Dogers game -- wearing golf shoes

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

an hour ago
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

an hour ago
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

2 hours ago
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

3 hours ago
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

5 hours ago
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

5 hours ago
Best dressed golfer of the week

Three style tips you can learn from Justin Thomas, plus one mistake

5 hours ago
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

17 hours ago
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

18 hours ago
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

a day ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

August 13, 2017
BEEF

Andrew "Beef" Johnston might be having more fun doing this than playing the weekend...

August 13, 2017
Trick Shots

Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

August 12, 2017
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner prepared for his round Saturday by doing regular dad stuff

August 12, 2017
Fails

PGA Tour winner locks his keys in car at tournament, would not make for a good criminal

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day thanks Dustin for "most clutch" thing anyone's...

August 11, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection