Evander Kane allegedly racked up $500,000 in gambling debts during last year's playoff series with Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have been great for hockey. They enjoyed one of the single-best expansion season in American sports in 2017-2018, and backed it up with another solid postseason-worthy performance last year. Meanwhile, Sin City has taken to the Knights like grandma to a slot machine and, after just over two years of existence, already feel like one of the NHL's signature franchises. There are some pitfalls with having a team located in the sprawling desert den of iniquities, however, and as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports , San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is about to learn that the hard way.

Kane is currently being sued by The Cosmopolitan casino for half-a-million in unpaid gambling debts stemming from April 15th, when the casino extended $500,000 of markers to Kane. Making matters even better (and by better, we mean much, much worse) for Kane, is that the night in question landed on between Games 3 and 4 of the Sharks' first-round playoff series with Knights. The Sharks ended up winning the series in seven games, but still, not a great look for the Sharks' $49-million-dollar man, especially when you consider the Sharks lost both of those tilts.

Kane certainly wasn't the first and definitely won't be the last, though. With Las Vegas having proven itself a cromulent professional sports town—plus the impeding arrival of the Oakland Raiders and eight visiting NFL teams per year—the Vegas Firesale is about to become the new Miami Flu. Not many guys will get the pleasure of losing half a million in a single night, but Kane should nonetheless be a useful reminder for rookies and vets alike: What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.