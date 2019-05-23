Trending
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

This week's European Tour stop, the Made in Denmark (interesting name), is getting attention for its 14th tee box, which requires golfers to walk through a beer tent to reach. But while teeing off right in front of some sauced-up fans seems like it could be a challenge, Pablo Larrazabal found a much more difficult spot at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. One that probably made him want to hit the bottle himself.

Larrazabal was cruising around nicely during his opening round in Denmark until his third shot into the par-5 11th buried in a greenside bunker. And by buried, we mean BURIED. Larrazabal's golf ball was deeper into the ground than most caskets.

RELATED: European Tour pro escapes garbage dump(?) on way to course record

Anyway, the Spaniard gamely played his fourth shot as it lies even though, as mentioned by the announcers, he probably should have taken a penalty drop for an unplayable lie. With a mighty lash, Larrazabal was only able to move his ball a few inches. Then, from another difficult lie, he hit a splendid fifth shot. Check out the entire sequence:

Sadly, Pablo couldn't make the ensuing putt, giving him a double bogey that dropped him back to even par. But the 211th-ranked player in the world rallied with three birdies down the stretch to shoot a three-under-par 68. Talk about, um, digging yourself out a tough situation.

RELATED: Cameras catch Jon Rahm taking a leak in the trees at Bethpage Black

