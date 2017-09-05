European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

Everyone knows you don't walk away from the craps table when you're on a heater, so using that same logic, you shouldn't take a break from the course when you're finally playing good golf. And European Tour pro Lee Slattery stuck to that thinking this week -- even with his wife due to have their second child.

After finishing runner-up at last week's Czech Masters, the England-based player who had finished T-9 and T-19 in his previous two starts after a rough start to the year traveled to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters. But two nights before the tournament started, Slattery's wife, Faye, had a little girl. Thanks to technology, Slattery was at least able to watch the delivery on his phone via Facetime.

Here's how Slattery, a two-time European Tour winner, explained his decision to play this week:

"I had two weeks off recently to spend time with her thinking she might be early like the first one," Slattery said told the European Tour. "That didn't happen, obviously, so I had to come away and play because I was on a good run of form."

Hey, when you're hot, you're hot.

Here's a clip of Slattery talking about his exciting Tuesday night, which also included him making a superstitious trip to an Indian restaurant. We'll let him explain that one. . .

The tour added this follow-up tweet:

Our congrats to Lee and Faye as well. Regardless of whether Slattery's "good run of form" continues in Switzerland, he's already had a really good week.

