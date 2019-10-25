Trending
What are Friends For?

Eddie Pepperell's primary motivation at the Portugal Masters is finding love for Martin Kaymer

By
4 hours ago

Eddie Pepperell isn't a complex man. He's not a starving artist nor an enigma wrapped inside a riddle. He is not an international man of mystery nor a trafficker of life's philosophical highways and bi-ways. Instead he enjoys a hot meal, a good laugh, and, most of all, making his nearest and dearest friends' lives an absolute living nightmare. Just ask Martin Kaymer.

On Friday at the Portugal Masters, Pepperell revealed that his chief motivation this week isn't, in fact, winning a golf tournament, but instead traumatizing his friend on national television per the conditions of a little round two wager. Friends, can't live with 'em, can't kill 'em.

In case you're watching this without volume in the stall at work, Pepperell and Kaymer agreed to a bet stating that if Pepperell beat Kaymer's score on Friday, he would apply for the two-time major champ to appear on First Dates, a reality dating show in England where participants go on a first date at London's Paternoster Chop House and, at the end of the episode, have to decide if they would like to see each other again. The goal, as Pepperell states, is to find Kaymer his life partner, which he alleges his dear friend so desperately needs. What a guy that Eddie Pepperell.

The bad news for Kaymer? While he shot a respectable one-under on Friday, Pepperell, driven by his romantic designs, fired a five-under 66, and now sits atop the leaderboard alongside Brandon Stone. The good news? At least he'll get a good steak out of it...

RELATED: Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wait for the Zozo Championship to resume

31 minutes ago
Saban Smash

Ask Nick Saban about his quarterback situation at your own risk

3 hours ago
From The Logo

Trae Young literally pulled up from the parking lot and hit shots multiple times on Thursday...

4 hours ago
Poor Decision-Making

The Bills are allowing fans to throw hatchets on Sunday. We repeat, the Bills are allowing to...

4 hours ago
What are Friends For?

Eddie Pepperell's primary motivation at the Portugal Masters is finding love for Martin Kaymer

4 hours ago
Close Calls

Watch Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a microphone in his post-round press conference

a day ago
Fall Guy

Tacko Fall in concussion protocol after smacking head on ceiling/low-flying aircraft

a day ago
Guys Being Guys

The only thing funnier than the thought of a jacked Bryson DeChambeau is fellow pros' to it

October 24, 2019
Gus Johnson-esque

Damian Lillard throws down ferocious dunk, causes Trail Blazers announcer to lose his freaking...

October 24, 2019
footbrawl

Suspended high school football player plays under fake name in game, chaos ensues

October 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Is this 360-degree, behind-the-back, through-the-legs jam the best dunk of all time?

October 23, 2019
Beasts of the Southern Wild

TCU has a pretty weird explanation for its new alternate uniforms

October 23, 2019
Tough Guys

Jason Pierre-Paul gave the perfect response when asked about returning from a broken neck

October 23, 2019
Legends

Rejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to return to Jeopardy!

October 23, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Looking...

October 23, 2019
Chuck vs. Shaq

Charles Barkley scores first big win of the season over Shaq on NBA Opening Night

October 23, 2019
Love Stories

Jason Day somehow won his wife over with a mullet, tight jeans and … a scrapbook?

October 23, 2019
NB(etting)A

The seven NBA bets that will save your 2019 gambling year

October 22, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wa…
The LoopAsk Nick Saban about his quarterback situation at y…
Golf News & ToursTour pro misses crucial putt at Q School, promptly …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved