Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

There were plenty of vocal critics of Bryson DeChambeau's slow play after a video of the Mad Scientist taking more than two minutes to hit a 10-foot putt at Liberty National went viral. But perhaps no critic was as harsh as Eddie Pepperell, who went as far as calling DeChambeau a "single minded twit" in a reply to the video that was posted to Twitter. In case you forgot …

Understandably, DeChambeau took offense, and after a heated exchange with a fan off the 18th green at the Northern Trust, he went off to the media, telling his social media critics, "Let’s have some more balls to come and speak to my face about that." He wasn't speaking to Pepperell directly, but it was obvious DeChambeau read all the comments, including the Englishman's.

If you thought that was going to stop Pepperell from continuing to roast DeChambeau every chance he gets, you thought wrong. On Friday, during his second round of the Omega European Masters, a European Tour reporter conducted one of those walking interviews they tried for all of two weeks on the PGA Tour last season (seriously, remember when they did those in Hawaii and then never again?). To the surprise of no one, Pepperell delivered the goods when he was asked about the conditions at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland, the host course. "There's a lot to factor in here, altitude, bit of breeze, change in elevation, slopey lies, temperature. Do you feel a little bit like Bryson DeChambeau?" asked the reporter, essentially putting it on a tee for Eddie P.

"Yeah, well, I've taken three or four minutes over a couple shots," said Pepperell. ZING!

Here's the clip, captured by Chris Chaney:

Well done, Eddie. Clearly, he didn't take Bryson's challenge to come up and say it to his face (like Brooks Koepka ). We'll see if Bryson catches wind of this one. The 2020 Ryder Cup can't get here soon enough, and if captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have any brains they'll pit these two against each other in singles.

RELATED: Eddie Pepperell pranks Matt Wallace with the media day from hell