Dustin Johnson opens as British Open favorite despite disappointing Sunday at Shinnecock Hills

Undeterred by a disappointing weekend at Shinnecock Hills, Vegas has listed Dustin Johnson as the betting favorite for next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The World No. 1 opens at 12-to-1 odds at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook , just ahead of defending champ Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Rory McIlroy, who are both listed at 14/1.

They are followed by Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Rose, who also had a rough Sunday in which he shot 73 to finish T-10 after beginning the final round just one shot off the lead. Fowler shot a final-round 65, 19 shots better than a disastrous Saturday 84 that ended his chances of winning a first major.

Brooks Koepka, fresh off successfully defending his U.S. Open title , checks in at 20/1. He shares those odds with the man he beat by one shot at Shinnecock Hills, Tommy Fleetwood, and Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at Shinnecock to extend his major championship drought past a decade, opens at 25/1, although we’ve seen this year how fickle his betting lines can be . He’s joined by Jason Day and Henrik Stenson at that price.

Sergio Garcia, who lost to Padraig Harrington in a playoff the last time the British Open went to Carnoustie in 2007, is next at 30/1, equal with Patrick Reed, who has won and finished fourth in the year’s first two majors, and Hideki Matsuyama. Phil Mickelson headlines a group at 40/1.

Dustin Johnson entered the U.S. Open as a 9-to-1 favorite and moved all the way down to 2-to-3 odds entering the weekend after grabbing a four-shot lead through 36 holes. However, he couldn’t finish off a second major victory, shooting rounds of 77 and 70 to finish solo third, two shots behind Koepka.

The 2018 Open Championship will take place July 19-July 22.