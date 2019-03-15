Trending
Flip Flop City

Duke legend Jay Williams calls out Syracuse player who tried to trip Zion, defended Grayson Allen for doing same thing

By
4 hours ago

Jay Williams is one of the top 10 Duke players of all time, and had he not gotten in that terrible motorcycle accident, he likely would have had a long and successful NBA career. Sadly, he only played one season for the Chicago Bulls, and after a few failed comebacks, he went into the world of broadcasting. Make no mistake, the guy knows what he's talking about when it comes to college hoops, and he's been one of ESPN's top analysts for some time now. But when the conversation involves Duke, he often says things that hurt his credibility.

Take for example, the clip from earlier in the college basketball season, when Williams suggested that Duke could beat the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The same day this statement was made, Duke lost its first game against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. Later in the year the Blue Devils lost on their home court to Syracuse, a 20-13 team that barely cleared the .500 mark in ACC play. Duke lost three more games to college teams the rest of the year, but yeah, they could totally beat an NBA team.

We regret to inform you that Jay was at it again on Thursday night, when Duke played Syracuse in the ACC Tournament. The big news, aside from Zion Williamson scoring 29 points on 13-13 shooting and Duke advancing to the semifinal, was 'Cuse guard Frank Howard attempting to trip Zion while he ran back to play defense. Here's the Zapruder-like film that shows Howard clearly sticking his foot out:

Duke fans, as awful as they are, had every right to be up in arms. Zion just returned from his freak injury last month against North Carolina, and this move by Howard could be seen as an attempt to injure him. Luckily, Zion didn't fall, but Duke fans still have their torches and pitchforks out. And you can count Jay Williams among those fans, as he went on a rant at halftime on ESPN about how this had "no place in the game."

Thanks to the internet, an old video of Jay praising former Duke guard Grayson Allen for ... wait for it ... tripping people! You simply cannot make it up, folks:

Let's go ahead and file this one in the "TOUGH look" department. Maybe Jay shouldn't be assigned to any Duke-related discussions going forward, though that is basically an impossible ask as he works for ESPN, which has a daily programming schedule that reads "LeBron, Duke, LeBron, LeBron, Duke, LeBron."

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Players

Players Championship: Caddie loses bet, eats hottest chili pepper chip known to man at TPC it

24 minutes ago
Late Night Pranks

Jimmy Fallon had tour pros sneak in hilarious phrases during their press conferences this a...

an hour ago
Flip Flop City

Duke legend Jay Williams calls out Syracuse player who tried to trip Zion, defended Grayson...

4 hours ago
Ohhh Dell

This alleged 911 call about a Browns fan celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade is pure gold

4 hours ago
Aces Wild

Players Championship 2019: Ryan Moore is building a hole-in-one resume that may never be...

17 hours ago
Earn Your Stripes

Golf's resident impressionist does his best Tiger Woods in new Bridgestone commercial

March 14, 2019
Masters Prep

U.S. Amateur runner-up Devon Bling finds ingenious way to replicate the speedy greens he'll at...

March 14, 2019
KEVIN!

Plane turns around after woman forgets baby at airport in real-life 'Home Alone' reenactment

March 14, 2019
Love Connections

Players Championship 2019: Sergio Garcia involved in island green marriage proposal at TPC...

March 14, 2019
The Players Championship

Players Championship 2019: “It’s a freaking practice round.” 7 things you see and hear when a...

March 13, 2019
Paddy's Pub

6 new Irish whiskeys to drink for St. Patrick's Day (or Royal Portrush, whatever works)

March 13, 2019
The Players Championship

Players Championship 2019: Twitter all-star Eddie Pepperell says Twitter is 'everything I...

March 13, 2019
Career Plans

Charles Barkley plans to retire before he "starts s***ing and p***ing" on himself

March 13, 2019
The Beek

The big winner of the college admissions cheating scandal is, of course, James Van Der Beek

March 13, 2019
Cash to Caddie?

You can pay to caddie for Bryson DeChambeau for a day (for charity)—but it'll cost you

March 12, 2019
Spitting Image

James Corden pranks David Beckham with the ol' hideous statue trick

March 12, 2019
The Grind

Michelle Wie gets engaged, Francesco Molinari makes history, and the most annoying hole-in-one...

March 12, 2019
Blunt Honesty

2019 Players Championship: We can all thank a 'crap iron shot' for Tiger's 'better than most'...

March 12, 2019
Related
The LoopJay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a colle…
The LoopDid Duke top the program's most-famous comeback aga…
The LoopDuke and North Carolina suffer crushing home losses…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection