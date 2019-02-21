Trending
Oh No

Zion Williamson busts through his own shoe, hurts knee, causes mass internet panic

By
3 hours ago

Leading up to Wednesday night’s Duke vs. North Carolina game, there were numerous reports that the ticket prices on the secondary market reached Super Bowl-level. While Duke-UNC is always a hot ticket, it was particularly scorching this year because of freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

Unfortunately, just 33 seconds into the game, Williamson went down with an injury when he literally busted through his own damn shoe as he dribbled at the top of the key. Check out the wild video:

There is no bigger dagger as a fan then shelling out money for a game only to see the marquee player go down minutes, or seconds, in (trust me, I know. I was at Kristaps Porzingis ACL tear game). The arena, or stadium, instantly morphs into a funeral-like atmosphere. You might understand what I’m talking about when watching this video:

That’s the type of silence you hear at libraries only. What's worse is that the injury is not to the left leg, the one that busted through the shoe, but rather the right knee. Yikes. Tough look for Nike, tough look for the mop-up guy at Duke and tough look for the iconic Cameron Indoor hardwood. Zion's night is over, and that's the only report they've got on the ESPN broadcast. As expected, the internet is in mass panic mode:

Let's all just calmmmmm down. Hopefully Zion is OK, though it would be peak Knicks for THE guy they've been waiting for to suffer a devastating injury.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oh No

Zion Williamson busts through his own shoe, hurts knee, causes mass internet panic

3 hours ago
Local Legends

New documentary about a NYC street golfer nicknamed "Tiger Hood" is surprisingly beautiful

8 hours ago
The Best Things In Life Are Free

5,000 golf balls spill onto Wisconsin highway, sending locals scrambling for freebies

10 hours ago
Viral Videos

European Tour pro gets revenge on the spike mark that cost him a World Golf Championship

10 hours ago
Flashing The Leather

Liberty outfielder makes diving-over-the-fence catch for first official web gem of baseball...

10 hours ago
Twitter

Brian Kelly's attempt to be cool backfires as Notre Dame coach fumbles quote from "The Office"

10 hours ago
Merchandise

Can this T-shirt solve the slow play crisis?

11 hours ago
Let's Get Ready to Rumble

John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

13 hours ago
Fails

PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

13 hours ago
Gotta Support the Team

Shirtless David Puddy took over the Devils game again last night

14 hours ago
TMI

John Tortorella was extremely, disgustingly honest when asked why his star player was out

15 hours ago
I'm Walking Here!

Little Yankees fan never wanted Manny Machado anyway thank you very much

February 19, 2019
Big Cat

The best Tiger Woods highlight from the Genesis Open arrives late, but better than never

February 19, 2019
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s glorious calves, J.B. Holmes’ glacial pace, and one tour pro's creative way...

February 19, 2019
Death Wish

Trevor Lawrence truck sticks Clemson student who tried to set a hard pick on him during game

February 19, 2019
Social Media Buzz

Phil Mickelson's calves are the most improbable golf trend electrifying the Internet—but we're...

February 18, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NBA 3-Point Contest is the best part of All-Star Weekend, and Craig Hodges is still the...

February 18, 2019
Happy birthday, MJ

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

February 17, 2019
Related
The LoopWorld's most childish ref literally turns his back …
The LoopAdd UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people wi…
The LoopArizona cheerleader gets ejected from game by tough…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection