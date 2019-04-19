Dude playing tennis with a golf club will make you feel woefully inadequate about your athletic skills

In the past few years, we've seen dazzled by countless impressive videos from Josh Kelley . But if there's even a question as to who is the best golf trick shot artist out there, then this one might make it, um, game, set, match.

On Thursday, Kelley, AKA @holein1trickshots, posted a video of him taking his driver to the tennis court. And the results are incredible. In the following clip, he shows off an ace down the middle, a deft drop shot, a solid two-handed forehand, and even a smashed volley. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

Advantage, Kelley.

