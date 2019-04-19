Dude playing tennis with a golf club will make you feel woefully inadequate about your athletic skills

Trending
In the past few years, we've seen dazzled by countless impressive videos from Josh Kelley. But if there's even a question as to who is the best golf trick shot artist out there, then this one might make it, um, game, set, match.

On Thursday, Kelley, AKA @holein1trickshots, posted a video of him taking his driver to the tennis court. And the results are incredible. In the following clip, he shows off an ace down the middle, a deft drop shot, a solid two-handed forehand, and even a smashed volley. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Advantage, Kelley.

