Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals rescheduled for 2021

When the 2020 Masters is (hopefully) held later this year, it will go on without the accompanying Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Augusta National, along with the USGA and PGA of America, announced on Friday that the 2020 DCP will be pushed back until April 4, 2021, the Sunday before the scheduled 2021 Masters. The field of 80 boys and girls who qualified for this year will be invited back to compete at Augusta National with each participant competing in the same age divisions for which they originally qualified.

The three organizations that oversee the DCP also announced on Friday that the 2020-’21 qualifying season, which was to begin May 2 and run through the fall, culminating in the field for the 2021 DCP, has been canceled.

“Ultimately, the Founding Partners determined cancellation was the most responsible measure to take in protecting the health of everyone involved in this national endeavor, which includes tens of thousands of participants, their families and all those essential to staging hundreds of qualifying events across all 50 states,” a statement from the DCP said.

The DCP was first held the Sunday before the Masters in 2013 and quickly had become a popular prelude to the major championship. During the competition boys and girls ages 7 to 15 test their driving and chipping skills in the Masters practice area before moving to the 18th green for the putting portion of the competition.

Those who bought tickets to 2020 DCP will have their money refunded in May and will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase tickets for next year.

Augusta National did not offer any information on the fate of the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which the club said was on hold when it announced on March 13 that 2020 Masters had been postponed.

