Drew Brees and his silky jumper beat Zion Williamson and a bunch of his Saints teammates in a shooting contest

Ever since he put on that villainous Duke hat, every move Zion Williamson has made has been over-analyzed to an insane degree. It's only going to get worse now that the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick earlier this summer. His three-point shooting, in particular, is an area of his game that will be questioned with every brick he throws up, whether it be in a pre-season game, a Pelicans practice, or, in this case, a shooting contest conducted by Drew Brees inside the New Orleans Saints practice facility. Cue the takes.

Yes, Zion lost, and yes, the lone outside shot he took was a pretty hard brick. But he's on turf, shooting at a crappy rim with two goal posts behind it that could absolutely throw off one's depth perception. We're not going to overreact to it, because it means nothing.

HOWEVA, what we will overreact to is the absolutely silky jumper of Brees, who won the shooting contest on a clutch shot from deep and went full Kobe Bryant afterward, holding the shooting pose like the Black Mamba. The full video, which is five minutes long, is worth your time, from Alvin Kamara's airballs to Teddy Bridgewater making sure he still wore his two gloves for the football-throwing portion of the contest. But mostly, it's worth it for Brees' perfect, Purdue white guy jump shot:

Brees is Silktown, USA. Look at this form—elbow in, knees bent, rise and fire:

Aaron Craft wishes his jumper looked this fundamentally sound. Kobe!

Hopefully, for the sake of Pelicans fans, Drew gave Zion some pointers.

