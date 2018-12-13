Discovery's GOLFTV continues to expand its footprint in deal with European Tour

Discovery's GOLFTV continues to expand its footprint in the sport. The network, which recently signed Tiger Woods to an exclusive deal, announced on Thursday an agreement with the European Tour which will include 40 live tournaments in 2019 and the rights to future Ryder Cups.

Discovery will be responsible for developing and optimizing key aspects of the European Tour digital operation, such as technology, monetization and advertising. For its part, the European Tour will provide content and editorial services for the platforms, and service its existing news and media clients.

"Discovery has a very strong vision for GOLFTV as a multi-platform destination for golf, and we are delighted to be combining our global reach in 2019," said Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour. “Our partnership with Discovery, combined with our other broadcast deals, means that every fan in every territory will now be able to watch the European Tour. This new partnership is therefore an exciting move for us, allowing us to showcase the stars of the European Tour and our innovative content to a new audience."

In framework, the deal is similar to the network's accord with the PGA Tour. The two entities announced plans in June to form a partnership to create a global, multi-platform home for the sport. The deal, beginning in 2019, will include live rights outside the United States to 150 tournaments that operate under the PGA Tour's jurisdiction, including the Players Championship, FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup.

"Welcoming the European Tour and the Ryder Cup into the GOLFTV world is a significant step in our journey to becoming a premier global destination for golf entertainment," Alex Kaplan, president and general manager of GOLFTV, said in a statement. "To offer fans the chance to watch some of the biggest tournaments of the year week in and week out, featuring the world’s greatest players and their national heroes, is the perfect foundation of must-have content that fans can’t live without.”

Like the PGA Tour partnership, only certain markets will be able to watch GOLFTV Euro content next year, as other licensing arrangements from previous content deals have not expired. GOLFTV's European presentation begins in January.

