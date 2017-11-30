Trending
Film Reviews

DeMarcus Cousins explaining the plot of 'Titanic' is inexplicably hilarious

By
2 hours ago

Never judge a book by its cover nor a NBA bad boy by his taste in film. Just ask DeMarcus Cousins, who took time out of his busy triple-double schedule on Wednesday evening to give America a quick refresher on the 1997 super-uber-mega-smash hit Titanic, which seems to be a pretty new discovery for the world of pro athletics. Suffice to say, if you're looking for a laugh (or another couple seconds spent in the loving embrace of Jack n' Rose), give this one a look:

Now Boogie has never been known to shy away from locker room controversy or an elbow-throwing battle in the paint, but he shows his softer side here, getting wrapped up in the torrid, socio-economic-staus-shattering love affair of our time. All this Rose bashing has gotta go, however.

Cousins, like seemingly everyone else on earth, gets on her case for the damn door-sharing thing again, when they know damn well they wouldn't spare a single square inch of mahogany if it meant having to dip their fresh pedi in the sub-zero depths of the North Atlantic. We all watched the "can't spare a square" episode of Seinfeld, folks. In matters of life, death, and toilet paper, it's every man and woman for themselves.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopWatch Mark Hamill surprise a bunch of Star Wars ner…
The LoopWatch this Buffalo sportscaster savage a former Bil…
The LoopBEHOLD, the most bizarre soccer celebration in the …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection