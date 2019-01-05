Trending
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

By
25 minutes ago

If you live in the Atlanta area and are a fan of Davis Love III and/or good BBQ, you should keep your eyes peeled for a white Ford Raptor. The two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain shared a photo of the vehicle on Saturday with a caption explaining it had been stolen the night before — and he's offering quite the reward for helping recover it.

RELATED: Q school hero reunited with stolen clubs a month later

According to Love, the truck belongs to his son, Dru, a fellow tour pro whom he teamed up with last month to win the PNC Father/Son Challenge. But while it was a December to remember in the Love household, the New Year has gotten off to a rough start. The elder Love hopes a cash reward, some free golf balls, and gift certificate to Southern Soul Barbecue, of which he's a part-owner, will lead to the truck being tracked down.

Loading

View on Instagram

Davis Love told GolfDigest.com's Brian Wacker the vehicle was stolen from a movie theatre at Phipps Plaza in the Buckhead district of Atlanta. We wish them luck getting it back. And we also hope they saw a good movie at least.

RELATED: Dru Love on beating dad & being Justin Thomas' college teammate

