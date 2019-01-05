Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

If you live in the Atlanta area and are a fan of Davis Love III and/or good BBQ, you should keep your eyes peeled for a white Ford Raptor. The two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain shared a photo of the vehicle on Saturday with a caption explaining it had been stolen the night before — and he's offering quite the reward for helping recover it.

According to Love, the truck belongs to his son, Dru, a fellow tour pro whom he teamed up with last month to win the PNC Father/Son Challenge . But while it was a December to remember in the Love household, the New Year has gotten off to a rough start. The elder Love hopes a cash reward, some free golf balls, and gift certificate to Southern Soul Barbecue, of which he's a part-owner, will lead to the truck being tracked down.

Davis Love told GolfDigest.com's Brian Wacker the vehicle was stolen from a movie theatre at Phipps Plaza in the Buckhead district of Atlanta. We wish them luck getting it back. And we also hope they saw a good movie at least.

