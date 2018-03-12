Trending
Broken Ankles and Bruised Egos

Darren Rovell is Hot Sauce's latest victim

By
an hour ago

Darren Rovell is a fine reporter and a fun follow on Twitter, but he is NOT a lockdown NBA defender. This should come as a surprise to exactly no one, but as legendary streetballer Hot Sauce—who has been de-souling random heroes at Hawks games for a while now—proved on Sunday night, sometimes you need to see a thing to believe a thing. Take it away, Twitter:

So first of all, kudos to Rovell for having a sense of humor and treating this like the joke that it so clearly is. A lot of hard dudes have gone out there talking a big game about taking down Hot Sauce in recent weeks, and all of them have left with their egos in a sling. Second of all, Rovell's authentic White Spud Webb get-up deserves a shout-out as well, thanks in large part to those smooth custom warm-ups and that pair of 30-year-old Pony high tops that could have imploded at literally any second.

Needless to say, when all was said and done and Hot Sauce had claimed another corpse, Rovell was just happy to have survived the incident with all of his ligaments intact:

