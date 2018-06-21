Trending
Fails

Darren Rovell bricks dunk on 7-foot rim, remains world's worst basketball player

By
an hour ago

Ragging on Darren Rovell has become a national (Twitter) pastime. The ESPN business reporter takes crap for corny jokes and sometimes callous info, like when he tweeted about the Indiana Pacers being insured an hour after Paul George suffered a horrific leg injury. But we find Rovell to be a must follow—despite the "Rovell Daily Times"—and we're not here to critique his reporting. His basketball skills? That's a different story.

It's not that we'd expect a middle-aged sports reporter to be great at basketball, but Rovell showed remarkable unathletic ability on the court when he tried to defend streetball legend Hot Sauce during a timeout of an Atlanta Hawks game in March:

And on Thursday, he was back in a different jersey making a fool of himself again. This time, Rovell tried to dunk. On a 7-foot rim. And failed. Miserably.

To add insult to possibly injury (Rovell looked like he was limping following the brick), his attempt came in front of Vince Carter, who happens to be the best dunker in NBA history. At least, Rovell redeemed himself a little later:

We guess.

RELATED: Darren Rovell reports Phil Mickelson getting into froyo business

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bulletproof

SEC supervillain Lane Kiffin was asked to wear a bulletproof vest when returning to Tennessee...

32 minutes ago
Fails

Darren Rovell bricks dunk on 7-foot rim, remains world's worst basketball player

an hour ago
Hardware issues

Brooks Koepka on the whereabouts of his U.S. Open trophy: "I don't even know"

2 hours ago
Dream Pads

Derek Jeter lists his New York castle (Yes, CASTLE) for $14.75 million

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Man falls asleep at College World Series, ESPN sends reporter to make sure he's alive

5 hours ago
Sold!

NHL 19 has a pond hockey mode that looks awesome but will likely be a huge let down

6 hours ago
2018 World Cup

One week into the World Cup and Russia is already running out of beer

6 hours ago
Kinda NSFW

The Greg Norman "Body Issue" pictures are in and they're . . . well, you decide

7 hours ago
Throwback Thursday

We all wish we could age as well as the PGA Tour's Kevin Na

8 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (maybe) expertly troll Phil Mickelson on Instagram

9 hours ago
Weird Golf News

British teen gets driving ban for drunkenly going to McDonald's drive-through in golf cart

June 20, 2018
Tour Life

Justin Rose's wife owns a stud racehorse with a perfect name

June 20, 2018
MLB

"Are baseball players athletes?" debate takes dramatic turn as Cubs pitcher injures himself on...

June 20, 2018
SEC! SEC! SEC!

Mississippi State baseball fan dupes news channel with phenomenal deadpan delivery of fake...

June 20, 2018
Fight Club

Nothing says summer like a good ol' fashioned softball fight

June 20, 2018
NBA

Luka Doncic wants to date Jennifer Aniston, buy a tiger, dunk on Kristaps Porzingis, own your...

June 20, 2018
Movers and Shakers

Phil Mickelson is getting into the (robotic?) frozen yogurt business in a big way

June 20, 2018
2018 World Cup

Polish mullet kid emerges as the next World Cup hero

June 19, 2018
Related
The LoopWatch a Jeopardy! contestant deliver an all-time fa…
The LoopAlex Trebek hilariously roasts Jeopardy! contestant…
The LoopWatch Roger Goodell run a 5.41 40 in a really expen…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection