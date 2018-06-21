Darren Rovell bricks dunk on 7-foot rim, remains world's worst basketball player

Ragging on Darren Rovell has become a national (Twitter) pastime. The ESPN business reporter takes crap for corny jokes and sometimes callous info, like when he tweeted about the Indiana Pacers being insured an hour after Paul George suffered a horrific leg injury. But we find Rovell to be a must follow—despite the "Rovell Daily Times"—and we're not here to critique his reporting. His basketball skills? That's a different story.

It's not that we'd expect a middle-aged sports reporter to be great at basketball, but Rovell showed remarkable unathletic ability on the court when he tried to defend streetball legend Hot Sauce during a timeout of an Atlanta Hawks game in March:

And on Thursday, he was back in a different jersey making a fool of himself again. This time, Rovell tried to dunk. On a 7-foot rim. And failed. Miserably.

To add insult to possibly injury (Rovell looked like he was limping following the brick), his attempt came in front of Vince Carter, who happens to be the best dunker in NBA history. At least, Rovell redeemed himself a little later:

We guess.

