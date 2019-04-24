Trending
Instant Classics

Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

By
24 minutes ago

Damian Lillard's ability to take over games has long been the stuff of legend. But after what the Portland point guard did on Tuesday night, there deserves to be a Dame Time wing of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And this will be Exhibit A.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade is already living it up in retirement

We've seen NBA stars clear out the court for game-winning attempts countless times, but we've never seen anything quite like this. Tied at 115 in Game 5 of an opening-round playoff game against the Thunder, Lillard dribbled down the clock from just inside half court before launching a shot over the outstretched hand of potential NBA Defensive Player of the Year Paul George. And while the shot was amazing enough, the reaction—a wave goodbye to the vanquished Thunder—may have been even better. Check it out:

And here's a better look at the wave goodbye:

And how about this screenshot of the ridiculous shot?

It even looks like Paul George is going to swat it!

And of course, there was more. NBA legends like LeBron James and Allen Iverson weighed in:

Dame's mom had the poster of the year, a tribute to the heated rivalry between Dame and Russell Westbrook:

And Dame had the response of the week to PG's claim that it was "a bad shot."

To be fair, it kind of was. . . but. . . Apparently, there's no such thing during Dame Time. Good luck to Denver's defense in the next round.

RELATED: NBA prospect throws out horrendous first pitch at baseball game

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Instant Classics

Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

24 minutes ago
Pace of Play

Former MLB player sets speed golf world record for most holes played in 24 hours

19 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka moves on from the Masters, a WAG's messy victory chug, and a Tiger Woods license...

20 hours ago
2019 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2019: Your team's *actual* NFL Draft needs

20 hours ago
Meet the GOAT

You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

21 hours ago
Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott responds to fat-shamers by having Dak Prescott shower him with popcorn at the...

a day ago
Feel The Flow

Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker steals everyone's girlfriend with majestic head-first slide into...

a day ago
Viral Videos

Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

April 22, 2019
WTF

Three-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte uncorks what will likely end up being the worst of...

April 22, 2019
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

April 22, 2019
The Masters

Tiger Woods' winning Masters putt already has 7.4 million more views than Patrick Reed's from...

April 22, 2019
Occupational Hazards

Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

April 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Could hockey ever become cool again in America?

April 22, 2019
Routine Double Plays

The Seattle Mariners turned the ugliest (and smartest) double play of the season so far the...

April 20, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods keeps it super casual in first public appearance with new green jacket

April 20, 2019
No Hard Feelings?

Logan Morrison, who essentially called Yankees fans "stupid" last year, has signed with the

April 19, 2019
Social Media Dads

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has discovered how to use GIFs on Twitter, and the results are...

April 19, 2019
Bros Will Be Bros

Alexander Ovechkin's pre-game cup check will make you want to call 9-1-1

April 19, 2019
Related
The LoopMitt Romney's appearance at a Utah Jazz game wasn't…
The LoopNate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA…
The LoopA visual history of Zaza Pachulia cheap shots - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection