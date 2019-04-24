Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

Damian Lillard's ability to take over games has long been the stuff of legend. But after what the Portland point guard did on Tuesday night, there deserves to be a Dame Time wing of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And this will be Exhibit A.

We've seen NBA stars clear out the court for game-winning attempts countless times, but we've never seen anything quite like this. Tied at 115 in Game 5 of an opening-round playoff game against the Thunder, Lillard dribbled down the clock from just inside half court before launching a shot over the outstretched hand of potential NBA Defensive Player of the Year Paul George. And while the shot was amazing enough, the reaction—a wave goodbye to the vanquished Thunder—may have been even better. Check it out:

And here's a better look at the wave goodbye:

And how about this screenshot of the ridiculous shot?

It even looks like Paul George is going to swat it!

And of course, there was more. NBA legends like LeBron James and Allen Iverson weighed in:

Dame's mom had the poster of the year, a tribute to the heated rivalry between Dame and Russell Westbrook:

And Dame had the response of the week to PG's claim that it was "a bad shot."

To be fair, it kind of was. . . but. . . Apparently, there's no such thing during Dame Time. Good luck to Denver's defense in the next round.

