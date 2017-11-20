Jake Owen is no stranger to the pro-am circuit, but he'll tee it up against the pros for real in 2018 for the first time. The Web.com Tour announced the country music star has accepted a sponsor's invite to play in the Nashville Golf Open next June.

"It’s so cool to have been awarded a sponsor exemption to play in the Nashville Golf Open,” said Owen in a statement . “I am truly honored to have this opportunity to play golf with guys whose work ethic I admire so much, like my buddy Brandt Snedeker. I know how hard everyone works to get to play in these PGA TOUR tournaments. I’m really grateful, and I can’t wait for this week in May 2018 to get here.”

The event will benefit the Snedeker Foundation. Both Snedeker and Owen are Nashville residents. Golf fans have seen plenty of Owen through the years during broadcasts of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he's partnered with Jordan Spieth the past four years.

Owen will retain his amateur status, according to PGATour.com , much like another celebrity, Stephen Curry, did this past August when he played in the Web.com Tour's Eliie Mae Classic . Curry's spot in the event caused some controversy, but he handled himself well with a pair of 74s to miss the cut. No pressure, Jake.

