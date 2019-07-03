Trending
Cleveland Browns backup QB issues funny Madden challenge based on his low rating, even offers prize money

Looking for a fun summer project to, um, tackle this year? David Blough has just the challenge. And you can even make a few bucks to buy booze and firecrackers for accepting!

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback discovered his low rating in EA Sports' Madden 20. It's not surprising that an undrafted rookie out of Purdue would be the worst-rated signal caller in the popular video game, but a 48? That's rough. And that's where you come in.

RELATED: Introducing the PGA Tour's "Content Kings"

Blough has offered to pay the first person who can win NFL MVP and a Super Bowl on the game's most difficult setting by using him—and not Browns starter Baker Mayfield whose handwarmer has more talent than his understudy according to the Madden overlords.

Good luck is right. Blough is ranked four points lower than the next-lowest rookie QB, Kyle Shurmer. And if you're thinking who?, you are not alone.

But don't feel too bad, David. As one reply pointed out, Tom Brady, who is the reigning top QB in Madden with a 99 rating, didn't even have his name in the game when he was a rookie:

Then again . . . he was listed as a 57. And the immortal Michael Bishop was a 67? OK, you should feel pretty bad, David. Sorry.

RELATED: The most unabashedly patriotic ways to play golf this July 4th

