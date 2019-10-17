CJ Cup terminator returns for 'Judgement Day'

Don't get us wrong, 'The Terminator' is a classic. It introduced America to Arnold Schwarzenegger the actor and laid the brickwork for one of the most important sci-fi franchises in Hollywood history. But ask any film nerd worth their salt, and they'll tell you that 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' is the all-time GOAT, the rare sequel that took everything its predecessor did well and improved upon it. Hell, even "hasta la vista, baby"—arguably the most famous action movie quote of all time—didn't actually make its debut until part two.

Thus when the CJ Cup's flash photography robocop went viral at last year's tournament , we were thrilled—but not because our favorite players could now tee off in peace, the gallery quaking at the thought of their skulls being turned into bongo drums. We were thrilled because we knew there had to be a sequel, and if Arnie and Jim Cameron's sophomore opus was any indication, it would be even better than the original.

As it turns out, we were right.

Yep, that's right. Your friendly neighborhood cyborg made his triumphant return to the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Thursday, and immediately began prowling the premises like he owned the place, which, for all we know, he actually does (we sure aren't going to question him on it.) But even if he is just a hired hand, it's still comforting to know the next person who shouts "MASHED POTATOES" will actually get turned into mashed potatoes.

Unfortunately that's where the feel-good part of this story ends, because next year will be part three, and as anyone who has ever seen 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' knows, it's all downhill from here.

