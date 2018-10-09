CIMB Classic odds: Is Justin Thomas a lock to win a third CIMB Classic title?

Another week, another chance for a PGA Tour player to win a third title at the same event. Justin Thomas returns to the CIMB Classic this week in Malaysia in pursuit of his third title at the Malaysian event, hosted at TPC Kuala Lumpur. Brendan Steele failed to make it three in a row last week at the Safeway Open, but Thomas hopes he can make it three victories in a four-year span at the CIMB Classic.

The former World No. 1 and 2017 PGA Championship winner is likely a bit fatigued, having just one off week after a taxing Ryder Cup in Paris before flying from his Jupiter, Fla. home across the world to Malaysia. It's a limited field of just 78 players this week and at next week's CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea, so Thomas figures to be able to flex some muscle on this field. Pat Perez is defending champion here—but not getting the love from oddsmakers at 66-1 on most sites. Perez's wife, Ashley, just had the couple's first baby this fall, so odds are, Perez has spent more time growing accustomed to becoming a new father, rather than practicing.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about betting on golf—legally

There are some lesser-known names in this field who play much of their golf on the Asian Tour. Don't be surprised to see a few of them find their way to the top of the leader board at some point this weekend.

CIMB Classic odds to win (per Sportsbook.ag):

Justin Thomas: +500

Billy Horschel: +1400

Ryan Moore: +1500

Xander Schauffele: +1700

Paul Casey: +1900

Gary Woodland: +2100

Marc Leishman: +2100

Keegan Bradley: +2600

Brandt Snedeker: +3000

Byeong Hun An: +3000

Cameron Smith: +3000

Emiliano Grillo: +3000

Kyle Stanley: +3000

Louis Oosthuizen: +3000

Rafa Cabrera Bello: +3000

Branden Grace: +4000

C.T. Pan: +4000

Danny Lee: +4000

Kevin Na: +4000

Kevin Tway: +4000

Beau Hossler: +5000

Charles Howell III: +5000

Chez Reavie: +5000

J.B. Holmes: +5000

Peter Uihlein: +5500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +6000

Anirban Lahiri: +6500

Pat Perez: +6500

Si Woo Kim: +6600

Thomas Pieters: +6600

Jason Kokrak: +7500

Sam Ryder: +7500

J.J. Spaun: +8000

Jimmy Walker: +8000

Austin Cook: +8500

Brian Gay: +8500

Kevin Chappell: +8500

Stewart Cink: +8500

Abraham Ancer: +9000

Brendan Steele: +9000

Bronson Burgoon: +9500

Troy Merritt: +9500

Jamie Lovemark: +10000

Scott Piercy: +10000

Sihwan Kim: +10000

Andrew Putnam: +11000

Chesson Hadley: +11000

Nick Watney: +11000

Tom Hoge: +11000

Keith Mitchell: +12000

Ryan Armour: +12000

Jason Dufner: +13000

Scott Stallings: +13000

Brice Garnett: +14000

James Hahn: +14000

Joel Dahmen: +14000

Ollie Schniederjans: +14000

Whee Kim: +14000

Shubhankar Sharma: +15000

Ted Potter Jr.: +16000

Brian Stuard: +17000

Michael Kim: +17000

Ryan Palmer: +17000

Jon Curran: +19000

Kim Leun-Kwang: +19000

Min Chel Choi: +19000

Rahil Gangjee: +19000

Scott Vincent: +19000

Gaganjeet Bhullar: +24000

Justin Harding: +24000

Sang-Hyun Park: +24000

Ben Leong: +25000

Berry Henson: +25000

Ernie Els: +25000

John Catlin: +25000

Kelly Kraft: +30000

Satoshi Kodaira: +30000

Davis Love III: +40000

RELATED: 2018 CIMB Classic tee times, viewer's guide

Odds to finish top-5/top-10 (DraftKings):

Justin Thomas. Top 5 : +150. Top 10 : -121.

Ryan Moore. Top 5 : +300. Top 10 : +150.

Paul Casey. Top 5: +350. Top 10 : +188.

Billy Horschel. Top 5 : +400. Top 10 : +188.

Xander Schauffele. Top 5 : +400. Top 10 : +250.

Marc Leishman. Top 5 : +340. Top 10 : +188.

Gary Woodland. Top 5 : +500. Top 10 : +250.

Keegan Bradley. Top 5 : +500. Top 10 : +275.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello. Top 5 : +500. Top 10 : +250.

Emiliano Grillo. Top 5 : +550. Top 10 : +275.

Louis Oosthuizen. Top 5 : +550. Top 10 : +275.

Kyle Stanley. Top 5 : +550. Top 10: +275.

Ben An. Top 5 : +600. Top 10 : +300.

Branden Grace. Top 5 : +700. Top 10 : +350.

Kevin Na. Top 5 : +650. Top 10: +275.

Cameron Smith. Top 5 : +650. Top 10: +275.

Brandt Snedeker. Top 5 : +600. Top 10 : +275.

C.T. Pan. Top 5 : +900. Top 10 : +400.

Charles Howell III. Top 5 : +750. Top 10 : +333.

Danny Lee. Top 5 : +800. Top 10 :+400.

Kevin Tway. Top 5 : +800. Top 10 : +400.

Peter Uihlein. Top 5 : +800. Top 10 : +400.

J.B. Holmes. Top 5 : +900. Top 10 : +450.

Beau Hossler. Top 5 : +900. Top 10 :+450.

Chez Reavie. Top 5 : +800. Top 10 : +400.

Jason Kokrak. Top 5 : +1100. Top 10 : +500.

Pat Perez. Top 5 : +1100. Top 10 : +500.

Anirban Lahiri. Top 5 : +1100. Top 10 : +500.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +650.

Kevin Chappell. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +650.

Stewart Cink. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +550.

Austin Cook. Top 5 : +1200.Top 10 : +550.

Brian Gay. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +650.

Chesson Hadley. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +600.

Thomas Pieters. Top 5 : +1200. Top 10 : +550.

Andrew Putnam. Top 5 : +1200. Top 10 : +550.

Brendan Steele. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +550.

Jimmy Walker. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10 : +750.

Abraham Ancer. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10 : +750.

Bronson Burgoon. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10: +750.

Troy Merritt. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10: +600.

Scott Piercy. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10: +750.

J.J. Spaun. Top 5 : +1400. Top 10 : +700.

Ryan Armour. Top 5 : +1800. Top 10 : +750.

Joel Dahmen. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10 : +900.

James Hahn. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10 : +750.

Tom Hoge. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10 : +900.

Jamie Lovemark. Top 5 : +1600. Top 10 : +750.

Si Woo Kim. Top 5 : +1800. Top 10 : +750.

Nick Watney. Top 5 : +1800. Top 10 : +800.

Jason Dufner. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10 : +900.

Brice Garnett. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10 : +900.

Ted Potter Jr. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10: +900.

Scott Stallings. Top 5 : +2000. Top 10: +900.

Keith Mitchell. Top 5 : +2800. Top 10: +1100.

Ollie Schniederjans. Top 5 : +2800. Top 10 : +1100.

Shubshankar Sharma. Top 5 : +2800. Top 10 : +1100.

Brian Stuard. Top 5 : +2500. Top 10 :+1000.

Whee Kim. Top 5 :+2800. Top 10 : +1100.

John Catlin. Top 5 : +5000. Top 10 : +1600.

Michael Kim. Top 5 : +4000. Top 10 : +1800.

Ryan Palmer. Top 5 : +2800. Top 10 : +1200.

Sang-Hyun Park. Top 5 : +2800. Top 10 : +1100.

Scott Vincent. Top 5 : +4000. Top 10 : +1600.

Gaganjeet Bhullar. Top 5 : +5000. Top 10 : +1600.

Justin Harding. Top 5 : +5000. Top 10 : +1600.

Satoshi Kodaira. Top 5 : +5000. Top 10 : +2000.

Kelly Kraft. Top 5 : +4000. Top 10 : +1600.

Sihwan Kim. Top 5 : +5000. Top 10 : +1600.

Ernie Els. Top 5 : +6600. Top 10 : +2000.

Barry Henson. Top 5 : +8000. Top 10 : +2800.

Davis Love III. Top 5 : +6600. Top 10 : +2200.

Jon Curran. Top 5 : +8000. Top 10 : +2500.

Ben Leong. Top 5 : +8000. Top 10 : +3300.

Rahil Gangjee. Top 5 : +15000. Top 10 : +5000.

Kim Leun-Kwang. Top 5 : +20000. Top 10 : +6600.

Min Chel Choi. Top 5 : +15000. Top 10 : +5000.

Top 20 : (Per FanDuel)

Justin Thomas: -390

Ryan Moore: -160

Billy Horschel: -155

Xander Schauffele: -130

Paul Casey: -130

Keegan Bradley: -115

Brandt Snedeker: -105

Marc Leishman: -105

Gary Woodland: +100

Kyle Stanley: +120

Cameron Smith: +125

Louis Oosthuizen: +130

Rafa Cabrera Bello: +130

Kevin Na: +145

Branden Grace: +150

Emiliano Grillo: +155

Kevin Tway: +155

Ben An: +160

J.B. Holmes: +165

Beau Hossler: +175

Chez Reavie: +175

Danny Lee: +175

Pat Perez: +185

C.T. Pan: +200

Sam Ryder: +200

Thomas Pieters: +200

Peter Uihlein: +210

Anirban Lahiri: +220

Jimmy Walker: +220

Abraham Ancer: +230

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +230

Stewart Cink: +230

Chesson Hadley: +240

Bronson Burgoon: +250

Charles Howell III: +250

Jason Kokrak: +260

Kevin Chappell: +260

Brendan Steele: +270

Keith Mitchell: +270

Jamie Lovemark: +280

Si Woo Kim: +280

Austin Cook: +290

Brian Gay: +290

Andrew Putnam: +300

Jason Dufner: +300

Nick Watney: +300

Ollie Schniederjans: +375

Scott Piercy: +300

Troy Merritt: +300

Brice Garnett: +310

J.J. Spaun: +310

Joel Dahmen: +320

Michael Kim: +340

Ryan Palmer: +340

Tom Hoge: +340

Brian Stuard: +380

Ryan Armour: +380

Scott Stallings: +380

Whee Kim: +430

Ted Potter Jr.: +430

James Hahn: +470

Justin Harding: +470

Kelly Kraft: +470

Sihwan Kim: +470

John Catlin: +500

Shubhankar Sharma: +550

Scott Vincent: +550

Gaganjeet Bhullar: +550

Ernie Els: +650

Sang-Hyun Park: +650

Satoshi Kodaira: +700

Davis Love III: +750

Ben Leong: +800

Jon Curran: +800

Berry Henson: +900

Rahil Gangjee: +900

Min Chel Choi: +1000

Kim Leun-Kwang: +2200

First-round leader (per Sportsbook.ag):

Justin Thomas: +850

Billy Horschel: +2000

Ryan Moore: +2100

Xander Schauffele: +2300

Paul Casey: +2500

Gary Woodland: +2700

Marc Leishman: +2700

Brandt Snedeker: +3000

Ben An: +3000

Cameron Smith: +3000

Emiliano Grillo: +3000

Keegan Bradley: +3000

Kyle Stanley: +3000

Louis Oosthuizen: +3000

Rafa Cabrera Bello: +3000

Branden Grace: +4000

C.T. Pan: +4000

Danny Lee: +4000

Kevin Na: +4000

Kevin Tway: +4000

Beau Hossler: +4500

Charles Howell III: +4500

Chez Reavie: +4500

J.B. Holmes: +4500

Peter Uihlein: +4500

Anirban Lahiri: +5000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +5000

Pat Perez: +5000

Si Woo Kim: +5000

Thomas Pieters: +5000

Austin Cook: +5500

Brian Gay: +5500

J.J. Spaun: +5500

Jason Kokrak: +5500

Jimmy Walker: +5500

Kevin Chappell: +5500

Sam Ryder: +5500

Stewart Cink: +5500

Abraham Ancer: +6000

Brendan Steele: +6000

Bronson Burgoon: +6000

Jamie Lovemark: +6000

Scott Piercy: +6000

Sihwan Kim: +6000

Troy Merritt: +6000

Andrew Putnam: +6500

Chesson Hadley: +6500

Jason Dufner: +6500

Keith Mitchell: +6500

Nick Watney: +6500

Ryan Armour: +6500

Scott Stallings: +6500

Tom Hoge: +6500

Brian Stuard: +7000

Brice Garnett: +7000

James Hahn: +7000

Joel Dahmen: +7000

Michael Kim: +7000

Ollie Schniederjans: +7000

Ryan Palmer: +7000

Shubhankar Sharma: +7000

Ted Potter Jr.: +7000

Whee Kim: +7000

Gaganjeet Bhullar: +7500

Jon Curran: +7500

Justin Harding: +7500

Kim Leun-Kwang: +7500

Min Chel Choi: +7500

Rahil Gangjee: +7500

Sang-Hyun Park: +7500

Scott Vincent: +7500

Ben Leong: +8000

Berry Henson: +8000

Ernie Els: +8000

John Catlin: +8000

Kelly Kraft: +8000

Satoshi Kodaira: +8000

Davis Love III: +8500