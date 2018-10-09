2018 CIMB Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour begins its Asian swing this week in Malaysia, starting with the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur. After that they'll head to Jeju Island, Korea for the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, followed by the first World Golf Championship, the WGC-HSBC Champions, of the 2018-'19 season at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shangai, China.

The CIMB field is a limited one, featuring just 78 players, only one of which is among the top 10 ranked players in the world, but there are six players in the top 30 teeing it up in Malaysia. Leading the way is world No. 4 Justin Thomas, who earned his first career victory at the CIMB Classic in 2015 and then won it again the following year for his second career victory. Since then he's won seven other times on tour, and enters the CIMB as the heavy favorite to win it for a third time.

Others to watch this week include Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Tway, who captured his first career PGA Tour victory last week at the Safeway Open. Defending CIMB Classic winner Pat Perez is also in the field.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET, as well as Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Malaysia on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

8 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent

8:10 p.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson

8:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters

8:30 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

8:40 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., Jason Dufner

8:50 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell

9 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft

9:10 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park

9:20 p.m. -- Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma

9:30 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III

9:40 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

9:50 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

10 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin

No. 10 Tee

8 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar

8:10 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee

8:20 p.m. -- James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim

8:30 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els

8:40 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Siwoo Kim

8:50 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore

9 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding

9:10 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim

9:20 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein

9:30 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi

9:40 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

9:50 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III

10 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong